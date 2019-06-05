WPIAL duo selected for all-star baseball classic

By: Michael Love

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | 10:41 AM

Freeport junior Jarrett Heilman and South Fayette sophomore Ryan McGuire will represent the WPIAL on the Pennsylvania roster for the Big 26 Baseball Classic on July 25-28 in Harrisburg.

The list of players was announced Wednesday morning for the four-day tryout-based all-star series. The Pennsylvania team, made up entirely of sophomores and juniors from this past academic year, will face a team from Maryland in a three-game series.

The players for both teams were chosen after tryouts at select locations throughout each state. Each team consists of six pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders, six outfielders, and three multi-position/utility players.

More than 100 players from 60 schools competed for the 26 Pennsylvania roster spots.

Heilman is listed as a pitcher and McGuire an outfielder.

College coaches and scouts are invited to attend all player events, including workouts throughout the four days.

Tags: Freeport, South Fayette