WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman joining Pittsburgh Marathon organizer P3R

By:

Friday, April 15, 2022 | 11:15 AM

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman poses for a photo after a WPIAL board meeting June 18, 2020, at Chartiers Valley. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review WPIAL executive director, Amy Scheuneman, speaks to student athletes on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. Previous Next

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman is leaving her job as the district’s top administrator to join P3R, which organizes races in Western Pennsylvania, including the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Scheuneman will be P3R’s youth programming director.

She revealed her future job Friday, a day after announcing her departure from the WPIAL. In an email to athletic directors Friday morning, Scheuneman said CEO Troy Schooley had spoken with her while seeking recommendations for the vacant position at P3R.

“I immediately thought the right person would be me,” Scheuneman said. “It wasn’t something I was seeking out, but certainly something that made me stop and evaluate where I was. I enjoy working with all of you and I love the WPIAL, but I am not the WPIAL — you are, we are, everyone is.

“I would not just leave my position if I didn’t believe it was in a good position to do so; nor would I just leave for any random job. I believe this is where God is leading my career and I am excited to follow His prompting. Trust me, this decision did not come without major consideration, deliberation and prayer.”

Scheuneman will remain WPIAL executive director through the spring championships and will start work at P3R on June 1. She has served as the WPIAL’s top administrator for two years.

As youth director, she will “grow P3R’s award-winning Kids of STEEL program, designed to help children and their families get engaged and excited about movement and living a healthy lifestyle,” the organization said in announcing her hire. She will also oversee the 4RUN2 varsity program aimed at middle and high school students.

A Plum native and Robert Morris graduate, Scheuneman is a former athletic director at Avonworth (2003-06), Bethel Park (2006-16) and North Hills (2016-19). She served as a member of the WPIAL board of directors before joining the league’s administration in July 2019 as Tim O’Malley’s eventual successor.

She became the league’s first female executive director and the fourth person to hold the position full-time after Charles “Ace” Heberling (1976-97), Larry Hanley (1997-06) and O’Malley (2006-20).

The WPIAL board will meet Tuesday to discuss finding Scheuneman’s replacement.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .