WPIAL football playoff picture after Week 6
Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:36 PM
The stretch run has commenced as the WPIAL football season heads into the final three weeks of the regular season.
All the games now feel a little bit more important as teams fight for conference championships, home field advantage, playoff positioning and postseason berths.
The TribLive High School Sports Network will keep you updated with each passing week as to who is in and who is still alive.
All the key games over the final three weeks can be heard on Trib HSSN.
In Class 6A, the top six teams make the playoffs, with the top two teams earning a quarterfinals bye.
In Class 5A, the top five teams in each conference make the playoffs, with one sixth-place team earning a wild card berth. The top two teams and two of the three third-place teams will host a first-round playoff game.
In Class 4A and 3A, the top four teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs, with the top two teams earning a quarterfinals home game.
In Class 2A, the top four teams in each conference make the playoffs, with the top two teams hosting first-round playoff games.
In Class A, the top two teams in each conference make the playoffs with two of the third-place teams earning wild card berths. The three conference champions and one second-place team will host quarterfinals games.
Only conference records are shown.
Class 6A
Clinched: North Allegheny (6-0), Central Catholic (4-1), Mt. Lebanon (4-1), Pine-Richland (4-1), Seneca Valley (3-3)
Still alive: Canon-McMillan (1-4), Norwin (1-4), Hempfield (1-5), Butler (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, Hempfield at North Allegheny, Central Catholic at Butler, Norwin at Canon-McMillan
Week 8 – Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, Hempfield at Butler
Week 9 – North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Norwin at Seneca Valley, Butler at Canon-McMillan
The Lowdown
Only one playoff spot is still up for grabs, and the Norwin at Canon-McMillan game on Friday will bring tiebreakers into the picture if the Knights win, or put the Big Macs in a great spot to return to the playoffs.
Class 5A Big East
Clinched: Penn-Trafford (5-0), Gateway (3-1), McKeesport (3-1),
Still alive: Franklin Regional (2-1), Latrobe (1-4), Plum (1-4), Connellsville (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Franklin Regional at Connellsville, Plum at Latrobe
Week 8 – McKeesport at Franklin Regional, Connellsville at Gateway
Week 9 – Gateway at McKeesport, Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional
The Lowdown
Franklin Regional will clinch with a win at Connellsville on Friday. The winner of the Plum at Latrobe game Friday will clinch.
Class 5A Northern
Clinched: Penn Hills (5-0)
Still alive: Mars (3-1), North Hills (3-1), Shaler (2-2), Kiski Area (2-3), Hampton (2-4), Fox Chapel (1-3), Armstrong (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Penn Hills at Shaler, Fox Chapel at Mars, North Hills at Armstrong
Week 8 – Kiski Area at Mars, Shaler at North Hills, Armstrong at Fox Chapel
Week 9 – North Hills at Penn Hills, Mars at Hampton, Armstrong at Kiski Area, Shaler at Fox Chapel
The Lowdown
Mars and North Hills can clinch on Friday with a win.
Class 5A Allegheny Eight
Clinched: Bethel Park (4-0)
Still alive: Moon (3-1), Peters Township (3-1), Upper St. Clair (3-1), Baldwin (3-2), West Allegheny (2-4), Chartiers Valley (0-4), Woodland Hills (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Bethel Park at Baldwin, Upper St. Clair at Moon, Chartiers Valley at Peters Township
Week 8 – Peters Township at Bethel Park, Moon at Woodland Hills, Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley
Week 9 – Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Moon at West Allegheny, Peters Township at Baldwin, Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley
The Lowdown
The big story in this conference besides the success of Moon is the struggles of perennial playoff teams West Allegheny and Woodland Hills. One, if not both, could be home for the playoffs.
Class 5A wild card
Remember, since the Big East Conference has one less team without Albert Gallatin, their nonconference games vs. Allegheny Eight will count as conference games for the wild card only. Plum does not play a game against an Allegheny Eight team, so its game against Hempfield counts as a seventh conference game when it comes to the wild card.
Class 5A third-place home game
The top two teams in each conference plus two third-place finishers will earn a home game in the first round.
Class 4A Northwest Eight
Clinched: None
Still alive: South Fayette (4-0), Blackhawk (4-2), Knoch (4-2), Montour (2-2), New Castle (2-2), Highlands (2-3), Beaver (1-4), Ambridge (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – South Fayette at Highlands, New Castle at Knoch, Montour at Ambridge
Week 8 – Ambridge at South Fayette, New Castle at Highlands, Beaver at Montour
Week 9 – Montour at South Fayette, Blackhawk at Beaver, Ambridge at New Castle
The Lowdown
South Fayette and Knoch can clinch with wins on Friday.
Class 4A Big Eight
Clinched: Belle Vernon (4-1)
Still alive: Thomas Jefferson (4-0), Greensburg Salem (3-1), West Mifflin (3-1), Trinity (2-4), Laurel Highlands (1-3), Indiana (1-4), Ringgold (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem at Ringgold
Week 8 – Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem, Ringgold at West Mifflin, Laurel Highlands at Indiana
Week 9 – West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, Ringgold at Belle Vernon, Indiana at Greensburg Salem, Trinity at Laurel Highlands
The Lowdown
Thomas Jefferson, Greensburg Salem and West Mifflin can all clinch with wins on Friday.
Class 3A Tri-County West
Clinched: None
Still alive: Aliquippa (4-0), Central Valley (4-0), South Park (3-1), Beaver Falls (3-2), Keystone Oaks (2-3), Hopewell (1-3), Quaker Valley (1-4)
Out: Waynesburg (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – South Park at Aliquippa, Central Valley at Hopewell, Waynesburg at Beaver Falls
Week 8 – Aliquippa at Keystone Oaks, South Park at Central Valley, Hopewell at Quaker Valley
Week 9 – Central Valley at Aliquippa, Beaver Falls at Hopewell, Quaker Valley at South Park, Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks
The Lowdown
Aliquippa, Central Valley and Beaver Falls can all clinch with a win on Friday.
Class 3A Big East
Clinched: None
Still alive: North Catholic (5-0), Derry (4-1), Elizabeth Forward (3-2), Burrell (3-3), Deer Lakes (3-3), Freeport (3-3), Mt. Pleasant (2-4), Yough (1-4)
Out: Uniontown (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – North Catholic at Uniontown, Yough at Derry, Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, Freeport at Burrell
Week 8 – North Catholic at Yough, Derry at Deer Lakes, Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, Freeport at Mt. Pleasant
Week 9 – Derry at Burrell, Deer Lakes at North Catholic, Elizabeth Forward at Yough, Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown
The Lowdown
Last year, Derry, Elizabeth Forward and North Catholic were tri-champions. With North Catholic beating both Derry and Elizabeth Forward, it doesn’t look like history will repeat itself.
Class 2A Allegheny
Clinched: Avonworth (4-0), Apollo-Ridge (4-1), Shady Side Academy (3-1)
Still alive: East Allegheny (2-1), Steel Valley (1-3), Summit Academy (0-4), Valley (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Avonworth at East Allegheny, Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, Valley at Summit Academy
Week 8 – Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, Steel Valley at Summit Academy
Week 9 – Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, East Allegheny at Valley
The Lowdown
East Allegheny owns the tiebreaker over Steel Valley, and the Wildcats can clinch with a win on Friday.
Class 2A Century
Clinched: McGuffey (5-0), Washington (4-0), Charleroi (4-1), Southmoreland (4-2)
Out: Brownsville (1-3), Carmichaels (1-4), Frazier (0-4), Beth-Center (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Charleroi at McGuffey, Beth-Center at Washington, Brownsville at Frazier
Week 8 – Washington at Southmoreland, Brownsville at Charleroi, Frazier at Carmichaels
Week 9 – Washington at McGuffey, Beth-Center at Frazier, Carmichaels at Brownsville
The Lowdown
Playoff teams are set. One head-to-head matchup between four teams that have clinched will help dictate the final order.
Class 2A Midwestern Athletic
Clinched: Freedom (5-0)
Still alive: Neshannock (3-1), New Brighton (3-1), Riverside (3-2), Shenango (3-2), Western Beaver (2-2)
Out: Ellwood City (0-5), Mohawk (0-6)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Freedom at Neshannock, Ellwood City at Riverside, New Brighton at Western Beaver
Week 8 – Shenango at New Brighton, Western Beaver at Neshannock, Mohawk at Ellwood City
Week 9 – Freedom at Western Beaver, Riverside at New Brighton, Neshannock at Shenango
The Lowdown
A great race with five teams separated by one game fighting for three playoff spots
Class 2A Three Rivers
Clinched: Brentwood (5-0), Burgettstown (5-0)
Still alive: South Side (3-2), South Allegheny (2-2), Carlynton (1-3), Serra Catholic (1-3), Seton LaSalle (1-3)
Out: Fort Cherry (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, South Side at Seton LaSalle, Carlynton at Brentwood
Week 8 – Brentwood at Burgettstown, Fort Cherry at South Side, South Allegheny at Carlynton, Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic
Week 9 – Burgettstown at South Allegheny, Serra Catholic at Fort Cherry, Carlynton at Seton LaSalle
The Lowdown
Brentwood at Burgettstown in Week 8 will decide the conference championship. South Side can clinch with a win Friday.
Class A Eastern
Clinched: None
Still alive: Clairton (4-0), Jeannette (3-0), Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1), Springdale (1-2), Leechburg (1-3), Riverview (1-3)
Out: Imani Christian (0-5)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, Springdale at Riverview, Leechburg at Imani Christian
Week 8 – Clairton at Springdale, Riverview at Jeannette
Week 9 – Jeannette at Clairton, Springdale at Leechburg
The Lowdown
Jeannette at GCC on Friday and Jeannette at Clairton in Week 9 will help finalize the final order of the top half of the conference.
Class A Big 7
Clinched: None
Still alive: Sto-Rox (5-0), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-1), Cornell (4-1), Laurel (3-1), Union (3-3),
Out: Bishop Canevin (0-4), Northgate (0-4), Rochester (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, Laurel at Cornell, Rochester at Northgate
Week 8 – Sto-Rox at Laurel, Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Northgate at Bishop Canevin
Week 9 – Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Northgate at Laurel, Bishop Canevin at Rochester
The Lowdown
Sto-Rox can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Friday. At this point, there’s a good chance one of the wild cards comes from the Big 7.
Class A Tri-County South
Clinched: West Greene (6-0)
Still alive: Chartiers-Houston (4-1), California (3-1), Bentworth (2-3), Jefferson-Morgan (2-3), Monessen (2-3)
Out: Avella (0-4), Mapletown (0-4)
Conference schedule
Week 7 – Chartiers-Houston at Avella, Bentworth at California, Mapletown at Monessen
Week 8 – Chartiers-Houston at California, Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, Mapletown at Avella
Week 9 – Avella at Monessen, California at Mapletown, Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth
The Lowdown
West Greene is the conference champion and will win it outright with a win in Week 8. Chartiers-Houston at California will likely decide second place and a playoff berth. Bentworth, Jefferson-Morgan and Monessen are alive in name only as it’s highly unlikely a three-loss team will qualify for a wild card.
Class A wild cards
Two third-place teams in Class A will earn a playoff spot via a wild card.
Class A second-place home game
One second-place team in Class A will enjoy a home quarterfinals playoff game.
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.