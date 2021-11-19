WPIAL football playoff preview: A closer look at all 13 of this weekend’s games

By:

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Anthony Antoniades celebrates a fumble recovery against Bethel Park on Oct. 21.

Welcome to championship weekend in Class 6A and the final stop on the Highway to Heinz in the other five classifications.

Ten teams on Friday, from Class A to 5A, will punch their ticket to ride to the North Shore on Thanksgiving weekend to play for a WPIAL championship.

Speaking of titles, the first district crown will be awarded Saturday in Class 6A as Central Catholic goes for a three-peat when it faces the new kids on the block, a Mt. Lebanon program that is playing in its first final in 21 years.

Plus, this weekend officially kicks off the 2021 PIAA football playoffs with first-round action for a pair of City League teams on the Road to Hershey.

Here are capsules for all 13 area games.

Class 6A championship

No. 2 Central Catholic (9-2) vs. No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (11-0)

7 p.m. Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium

On the air: Audio stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020 and WJPA-FM 95.3

Coaches: Terry Totten, Central Catholic; Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon

Last week: Central Catholic defeated Seneca Valley, 42-21; Mt. Lebanon defeated North Allegheny, 28-17

Up next: The winner advances to the PIAA 6A quarterfinals against the winner of McDowell vs. Allderdice.

Players to watch: Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (Soph., 6-1, 160, QB); Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon (Sr., 6-0, 180, WR/DB)

Factoids: Central Catholic has won eight WPIAL football championships, including the last two 6A crowns. Mt. Lebanon has six district titles, the last one coming in 2000. The Blue Devils defeated the Vikings, 35-14, in Week 6 on Oct. 9. Central Catholic leads the all-time series, 9-7. This is the fifth time the schools have met in the WPIAL playoffs. Mt. Lebanon won in the 1997 AAAA first round; however, Central Catholic has won the last three in the 2011 AAAA quarterfinals and in the 2019 and 2020 6A semifinals.

Class 5A semifinals

No. 5 Penn Hills (8-3) vs. No. 1 Moon (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Newman Stadium at North Allegheny

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Jon LeDonne, Penn Hills; Ryan Linn, Moon

Last week: Penn Hills defeated Gateway, 23-20; Moon defeated Woodland Hills, 21-13

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 5A championship game against the winner of Pine-Richland vs. Penn-Trafford.

Players to watch: Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (Soph., 6-2, 180, QB); Ben Bladel, Moon (Sr., 6-0, 235, TE/DE)

Spotlight

Penn Hills: After losing three of its first five games, Penn Hills has now won six games in a row. In the 5A quarterfinals, it was a mixed bag for Penn Hills in its rematch with Gateway, a Gators team that beat the Indians in Week 1, 41-13. The visiting Indians jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime, only to have the Gators rally for 20 unanswered second-half points. However, sophomore quarterback Julian Dugger came off the bench battling cramps in both legs and led Penn Hills to a game-winning touchdown drive.

Moon: The perfect season for Moon continued into the Tigers’ postseason opener, as they defeated visiting Woodland Hills by eight points. Senior running back Ian Foster rushed for 85 yards and scored on a 5-yard run while senior tight end Ben Bladel had a combined 72 yards rushing and receiving and scored on an 8-yard run and a 16-yard pass from senior quarterback Tyler McGowan in the Tigers’ 11th win in 11 games.

Factoids: These teams have never played each other on the football field. Penn Hills last played in a WPIAL semifinal three years ago when it defeated Peters Township, 22-14, in a 2018 Class 5A final four clash. The last time Moon played in a district semifinal was 18 years ago when it lost to Thomas Jefferson, 19-6, in a Class AAA final four matchup.

No. 3 Pine-Richland (7-4) vs. No. 2 Penn-Trafford (9-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Pete Antimarino Stadium at Gateway

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WHJB-FM 107.1

Coaches: Steve Campos, Pine-Richland; John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

Last week: Pine-Richland defeated Peters Township, 20-14; Penn-Trafford defeated Fox Chapel, 42-14

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 5A championship game against the winner of Penn Hills vs. Moon.

Players to watch: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (Jr., 5-11, 170, QB); Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (Sr., 6-0, 200, RB/S)

Through ups and downs, Pine-Richland back in WPIAL semifinals against Penn-Trafford

Factoids: This is the third meeting between these schools in football, and the two previous matchups were also in the WPIAL semifinals. Pine-Richland beat Penn-Trafford in the 2020 Class 5A semifinals, 49-14, while the Warriors defeated the Rams in the 2015 Class AAAA semifinals, 38-34. Pine-Richland is 7-4 all-time in WPIAL semifinals and this is the Rams’ eighth straight year in the final four. Penn-Trafford is 3-4 all-time in district semifinals, and the Warriors have reached the final four three straight seasons and six times in the last eight years.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (8-2) vs. No. 1 Belle Vernon (9-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Titans Stadium at West Mifflin

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020 and WJPA-FM 95.3

Coaches: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson; Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

Last week: Thomas Jefferson defeated Hampton, 42-14; Belle Vernon defeated New Castle, 45-20

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 4A championship game against the winner of McKeesport vs. Aliquippa.

Players to watch: Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (Sr., 5-9, 172, QB); Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (Sr., 5-8, 175, QB/DB)

No surprises when Belle Vernon, Thomas Jefferson meet in anticipated rematch

Factoids: Belle Vernon defeated Thomas Jefferson, 27-20, in Week 4 on a 40-yard touchdown run by Devin Whitlock with four seconds remaining. The Belle Vernon win snapped a five-game win streak by TJ in the series. The Jaguars have dominated the series in recent years, winning 20 of the last 23 games against the Leopards. TJ leads the all-time series, 37-21. This is the fourth meeting between the schools in the WPIAL playoffs. Thomas Jefferson won in the 2019 Class 5A championship game, 41-7, and won 27-0 in the 2017 4A semifinals. Belle Vernon prevailed in the first postseason meeting, 26-14, in the 1996 Class AAA quarterfinals.

No. 3 McKeesport (9-2) vs. No. 2 Aliquippa (9-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Big Mac Stadium in Canonsburg

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WKPL-FM 92.1

Coaches: Matt Miller, McKeesport; Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

Last week: McKeesport defeated Armstrong, 35-21; Aliquippa defeated Laurel Highlands, 36-0

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 4A championship game against the winner of Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon.

Players to watch: Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport (Jr., 5-7, 170, RB); Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa (Fr., 5-9, 170, RB)

Spotlight

McKeesport: For the second time this season, McKeesport defeated Armstrong, this time in the Class 4A quarterfinals. With the score tied 7-7 after one quarter, the Tigers took control with 21 second-quarter points. Junior running back Bobbie Boyd led the strong running attack with 125 yards while senior running back Kenneth Thompson scored twice and senior quarterback Caleb Reist had a touchdown pass and a scoring run as McKeesport bounced back from its regular season-ending loss to Belle Vernon.

Aliquippa: Aliquippa was Aliquippa in its 2021 postseason debut last week as the Quips shut out Laurel Highlands, 36-0. They led by 22 at the half and added a pair of third-quarter scores to put the game into the mercy rule. Sophomore running back Jon Tracy rushed for 100 yards and scored the game’s first two touchdowns while freshman sensation Tiqwai Hayes led the way with 131 yards rushing and scored the final two touchdowns for Aliquippa, which has now won eight straight.

Factoids: This is the 11th all-time meeting between the two teams with the series even at 5-5. However it has been a while since Aliquippa has faced McKeesport on the gridiron. The Quips won the last meeting, 19-0 in a clash 62 years ago. The Tigers won the previous year, 13-0 in 1958. They played each other ten straight years from 1950 to 1959. In the semifinals this century, Aliquippa has won 13 straight games and is 16-2 in the last 21 years. In the same time period, McKeesport is 2-6 in WPIAL semifinal games.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (9-2) vs. No. 1 Central Valley (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Joe P. DeMichela Stadium at West Allegheny

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WMBA-AM 1460

Coaches: Mike Collodi, Elizabeth Forward; Mark Lyons, Central Valley

Last week: Elizabeth Forward defeated Freeport, 14-6; Central Valley defeated East Allegheny, 48-6

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 3A championship game against the winner of Avonworth vs. North Catholic.

Players to watch: DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward (Sr., 5-11, 195, RB/LB); Landon Alexander, Central Valley (Sr., 6-1, 180, RB/CB)

Spotlight

Elizabeth Forward: EF made its playoff debut last week following a first-round bye with a tough one-score victory over visiting Freeport, 14-6. Senior running back DeVontay Brownfield enjoyed a strong game as he rushed for 154 yards on 23 carries and scored the opening touchdown in the second quarter on an 8-yard run. Junior quarterback Zion While capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Warriors picked up their eighth straight win.

Central Valley: CV launched a successful start as it opened up its defense of the WPIAL and PIAA titles with a 42-point win over East Allegheny. Senior running back Landon Alexander rushed for 162 yards, scored touchdowns on runs of 57 and 10 yards and returned a punt to the house on a 60-yard score as the Warriors extended their WPIAL- and PIAA-leading winning streak to 23 consecutive games.

Factoids: This is a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 3A championship game when Central Valley shut out Elizabeth Forward, 35-0. In the only two other meetings between the Warriors, CV won handily, 42-26 in 2017 and 56-13 in 2016. Elizabeth Forward split with Monaca High School (now part of the Central Valley district) in back-to-back years in 1957 and 1958. Central Valley is 6-2 in semifinals since it opened in 2010 while Elizabeth Forward is 1-1 in the final four all-time, losing to Belle Vernon in 1999 while shutting out North Catholic, 17-0, in 2020.

No. 3 Avonworth (9-2) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, James M. Burke Stadium at Fox Chapel

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Duke Johncour, Avonworth; Pat O’Shea, North Catholic

Last week: Avonworth defeated Mt. Pleasant, 49-7; North Catholic defeated Keystone Oaks, 48-41

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 3A championship game against the winner of Elizabeth Forward vs. Central Valley.

Players to watch: Ian Syam, Avonworth (Sr., 5-8, 180, RB/LB); Joey Prentice, North Catholic (Sr., 6-1, 200, QB/S)

Spotlight

Avonworth: In a battle of conference runner-ups, Avonworth cruised past Mt. Pleasant with 49 first-half points. Antelopes running back Ian Syam slammed the Vikings and nearly scored every time he touched the ball. The senior carried the ball nine times and scored six touchdowns while ending up with 244 yards rushing. Junior running back Luke Hilyard scored the only other Avonworth touchdown as the ‘Lopes cruised back into the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

North Catholic: NC jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter in its Class 3A quarterfinal last week and looked to be in full control. However, Keystone Oaks fought back and the game was tight throughout. Trojans senior quarterback Joey Prentice hit senior Kyle Tipinski on a 39-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to break a 41-41 tie for the winning score. Prentice hit on 18 of 24 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns as NC remained undefeated at 11-0.

Factoids: This is the 19th meeting between Avonworth and North Catholic on the football field. The Trojans lead the all-time series, 10-8, thanks to having won three straight and seven of the last nine meetings. The last time these teams played, the Trojans beat the Antelopes, 42-21, in 2017. This is the fifth time the schools will meet in the WPIAL playoffs. North Catholic won a 2013 Class A quarterfinal, 14-7. Avonworth won the other three, winning 30-8 in a 2008 A quarterfinal, beating the Trojans two years later, 17-3, in the 2010 A quarterfinals and coming out on top in a 2014 A semifinal, 28-21.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 5 Beaver Falls (8-3) vs. No. 1 Steel Valley (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Dormont Stadium in Dormont

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Nick Nardone, Beaver Falls; Ray Braszo, Steel Valley

Last week: Beaver Falls defeated New Brighton, 40-0; Steel Valley defeated South Side, 28-12

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 2A championship game against the winner of Serra Catholic vs. Sto-Rox.

Players to watch: Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (Jr., 6-1, 172, QB/S); Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (Jr., 6-1, 170, QB)

Spotlight

Beaver Falls: Defending champion Beaver Falls continues to flex its muscles after a sluggish start to the season. The Tigers dominated rival New Brighton in picking up their third shutout of the season and second in three weeks. BF quarterback Jaren Brickner hit fellow junior Trey Singleton for three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Brickner has had a hot hand of late, throwing for 342 yards as the Tigers picked up their eighth straight victory.

Steel Valley: The school’s first playoff win in three years felt very empty afterward when it was learned that the WPIAL’s leading rusher, Nijhay Burt, had suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the game. Ironmen quarterback Cruce Brookins did what he could to soften the devastating blow, carrying the ball 22 times for 162 yards and scoring all four of the team’s touchdowns. Expect sophomore Quaron Pierce and senior Nyzair Burt to help Brookins in the Steel Valley running attack the rest of the way.

Factoids: This is the fifth meeting between the schools, and the previous four have been playoff games within the last 15 years. Beaver Falls won the first three: 30-3 in the 2007 Class AA quarterfinals, 42-14 in the 2009 AA first round and 19-18 in the 2010 AA first round. The lone Steel Valley win was a 24-18 triumph in the 2015 AA quarterfinals. In this century, the Tigers are 5-4 in WPIAL semifinals while the Ironmen check in with a final four mark of 3-1 in the last 21 years, with all four games played between 2015 and 2018.

No. 6 Serra Catholic (11-1) vs. No. 2 Sto-Rox (12-0)

7 p.m. Friday, South Fayette Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic; LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox

Last week: Serra Catholic defeated Laurel, 6-0; Sto-Rox defeated Mohawk, 62-14

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL 2A championship game against the winner of Beaver Falls vs. Steel Valley.

Players to watch: Elijah Ward, Serra Catholic (Jr., 5-10, 133, QB); Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (Jr., 6-2, 160, QB)

Spotlight

Serra Catholic: In an era where offenses run wild, defenses ruled in the 2A quarterfinal between Serra Catholic and host Laurel. Even though senior Max Rocco saw some time at quarterback for the Eagles, junior signal caller Elijah Ward was strong again, throwing for 131 yards on seven completions. The game’s only score came in the third quarter when Serra senior running back Machai Duetrieulle scored on a 4-yard run. The shutout was the third of the season for the Eagles defense.

Sto-Rox: The Vikings claim they were not upset when they were passed over for the top seed in the Class 2A playoffs when Steel Valley was named No. 1 and Sto-Rox No. 2. However, the Vikings offense has piled on the points in their two postseason games, scoring 61 against Shady Side Academy and 62 last week against Mohawk. Junior quarterback Josh Jenkins hit on 13 of 14 passes for 411 yards and threw six touchdowns, three of which went to junior Zay Davis.

Factoids: This is the fifth meeting between the schools and the second straight year they’ve met in the postseason. Sto-Rox beat Serra Catholic, 49-38, in the 2020 Class 2A semifinals. The Vikings also won regular season meetings in 1985, 1986 and 1987. The Eagles won the first matchup between the programs, 27-23 in 1984. Sto-Rox has never lost a district semifinal, winning all seven times between 1987 and 2020. Serra Catholic is 2-1 in WPIAL final four games, winning in 1981 and 2007 and losing last year.

Class A semifinals

No. 9 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-3) vs. No. 5 Rochester (9-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Martorelli Stadium in West View

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

Coaches: Dan Bradley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Gene Matsook, Rochester

Last week: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated Clairton, 29-15; Rochester defeated Springdale, 27-7

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL Class A championship game against the winner of Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell.

Players to watch: Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (Jr., 5-9, 165, QB/S); Sal Laure, Rochester (Jr., 5-10, 170, RB/LB)

Spotlight

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart: OLSH pulled off one of the bigger surprises in the 2020 WPIAL playoffs by coming from behind to knock out top seed Clairton in the quarterfinals last week. The Bears jumped out early on a safety, kickoff return and touchdown run to take a 15-0 lead before the Chargers jolted to life and scored 29 unanswered points. Junior quarterback Nehemiah Azeem threw two touchdown passes and also scored on a 10-yard run to lead OLSH to the upset.

Rochester: Rochester is just taking care of business in two postseason wins to inch closes to another trip to Heinz Field. Rams junior running back Sal Laure scored on touchdown runs in the second and third quarters, and then Rochester added two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the icing on the cake. Laure rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries while sophomore Dominic Guido added the cherry on top with a 35-yard pick-six to complete the scoring. The Rams have now won four straight.

Factoids: These teams have played each other every year for the last 10 years. Rochester beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 34-7, in Week 5 this season. The all-time series has been competitive with the Rams holding a 6-5 advantage over the Chargers. The only other time these programs have met in the postseason was in the 2018 WPIAL Class A championship game when OLSH captured its only district title, 28-6. In the 12 years since the Chargers started their football program, they are 1-0 in semifinals games. In that same time period, the Rams are 2-3, including a loss to Jeannette in the 2020 final four.

No. 3 Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. No. 2 Cornell (9-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Richard Johnson, Bishop Canevin; Ed Dawson, Cornell

Last week: Bishop Canevin defeated Shehango, 42-14; Cornell defeated Leechburg, 46-18

Up next: The winner advances to the WPIAL Class A championship game against the winner of Rochester vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Players to watch: Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (Soph., 5-10, 150, Q); Raequan Troutman, Cornell (Jr., 6-0, 169, RB/WR)

Spotlight

Bishop Canevin: A young Bishop Canevin team continues to not act its age with two postseason victories under its belt. In the quarterfinals last week, the Crusaders started a 21-point first quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return by junior Xavier Nelson. Up 28-7 at halftime, they added two second-half scores to roll to the 28-point victory. Sophomore quarterback Jason Cross threw for 117 yards and a touchdown, plus he rushed for 96 yards and two scores as Bishop Canevin picked up its sixth straight win.

Cornell: Cornell was impressive in earning a second trip to the Class A final four in the last three years, not bad for a program that was shut down from 2012-2016. The Raiders led 18-3 at the break, but the offense kept coming, scoring 28 second-half points. Junior running back Raequan Troutman had a monster game on the ground, rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns while the Cornell defense limited Leechburg junior Braylen Lovelace to 73 total yards from scrimmage.

Factoids: This is the eighth all-time meeting between these former Big 7 Conference foes. Bishop Canevin has a 4-3 advantage, winning all their games between 1996-2009. Cornell won the two most recent meetings in 2018 and 2019 by a combined score of 95-6. This is only the second time the Raiders have played a district semifinal, having lost to Clairton, 39-0, in the 2019 Class A final four. This is the Crusaders’ first semifinal in 10 years. They lost to Sto-Rox, 12-10, in the 2011 Class A semifinals. BC is 1-4 in final four games with the one victory coming in 1990.

PIAA Class 6A first round

District 10 McDowell (8-2) vs. District 8 Allderdice (4-5)

7 p.m. Friday, George Cupples Stadium on the South Side of Pittsburgh

Coaches: Bo Orlando, McDowell; Jerry Haslett, Allderdice

Last week: McDowell defeated Butler, 40-21; Allderdice did not play after earning a bye into the first round

Up next: The winner advances to the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals against the winner of Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon.

Players to watch: Christian Santiago, McDowell (Jr., 6-2, 240, QB/DE); Jaerone Parker, Allderdice (Jr., 5-10, 172, QB)

Spotlight

McDowell: McDowell won the District 10 Class 6A championship last week by beating a familiar name, Butler. The Trojans built a 26-7 lead by halftime and put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns after the Golden Tornado had pulled to within five points. McDowell quarterback Christian Santiago scored five touchdowns on runs of 17, 2, 7, 1 and 4 yards. The Trojans are 2-2 in their last four games.

Allderdice: The question of rest vs. rust will come into play for City League champion Allderdice. When the ball is kicked off on Friday, the Dragons will have not played in three weeks. Allderdice captured its third City League title Oct. 30 with a 14-0 upset of undefeated Westinghouse. Junior quarterback Jaerone Parker hit on 10 of 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Dragons and also ran for 71 yards.

Factoids: This is the third meeting between the schools, and all have been played in the PIAA postseason. McDowell beat Allderdice in the 2013 PIAA Class AAAA regional semifinals, 49-19, then again in the 2018 6A regional semifinals, 49-14. This is the first time the Dragons have played in a PIAA first-round game. In the last 10 years, McDowell has participated in the first round five times, winning three times and losing twice. Last year, the Trojans reached the state semifinals before losing to Central York.

PIAA Class 2A first round

District 10 Farrell (9-0) vs. District 8 Westinghouse (10-1)

1 p.m. Saturday, George Cupples Stadium on the South Side of Pittsburgh

Coaches: Anthony Pegues, Farrell; Donta Green, Westinghouse

Last week: Farrell defeated Wilmington, 48-6; Westinghouse defeated Windber, 35-34

Up next: The winner advances to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals against the winner of Ridgway vs. Karns City.

Players to watch: Anthony Stallworth, Farrell (Sr., 6-0, 200, RB/LB); Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (Jr., 6-3, 185, QB)

Spotlight

Farrell: Farrell won another District 10 championship, this time beating Wilmington in the Class 2A finals last week, 48-6. Steelers senior running back Anthony Stallworth was unstoppable, averaging an eye-popping 32.5 yards per carry in the win over the Greyhounds when he rushed for 325 yards on 10 carries with four touchdowns to keep Farrell among the ranks of the unbeaten in 2A.

Westinghouse: After seeing its bid for a City League three-peat end in a title game loss to Allderdice, Westinghouse has bounced back nicely with back-to-back wins over teams from District 5. Last week in the state regional finals, the Bulldogs pulled off a big comeback to advance to the PIAA first round. Down 27-14 in the fourth, junior quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo took over with his legs, scoring two of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including his game winning TD from 2 yards out.

Factoids: This is the first PIAA first-round state playoff game for Westinghouse after losing in the regional finals in both 2018 and 2019. Farrell won back-to-back PIAA Class A championships in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs are 2-7 all-time against District 10 teams, with both wins coming against Hickory in 2017 and 2019.

