WPIAL football powers Clairton, Aliquippa schedule Week Zero game

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 2:39 PM

Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review, Clairton's Noah Hamlin scores a touchdown on a 59-yard pass play against Aliquippa during the much anticipated matchup between two storied football program's at Neil C. Brown Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

Two of the WPIAL’s top football programs, Clairton and Aliquippa, will renew their newfound rivalry this fall.

The coaches have agreed to meet in a Week Zero matchup at Clairton in August, Bears coach Wayne Wade said. The game is scheduled for Aug. 24 — a Saturday — with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The teams played one another during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, with each team winning on its home field.

“Both games had a playoff championship-type atmosphere,” Wade said. “All the success we’ve had in the past 10 or 15 years and all the success they’ve had as a program, made for a great game.”

The two teams combined have won 16 WPIAL titles since 2000.

Clairton has traditionally scrimmaged in Week Zero but changed plans this year. Aliquippa played McKinley Tech of Washington D.C. at Woodland Hills’ Wolvarena in Week Zero last year.

