WPIAL football recruits make commitments official as signing day arrives

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:33 AM

The addition of an early signing period in December has reduced the number of Division I recruits using the traditional early-February date, but a handful of WPIAL football seniors waited it out.

Those who signed Wednesday and the schools who signed them took to social media to share their official commitments.

Here’s a look at those announcements.

Tui Brown, Gateway

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk

Devari Robinson, McKeesport

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny

Luke Harris, Central Catholic

Evan Smith, Seneca Valley

Trent Miller, Pine-Richland

Naseer Penn, Baldwin

Nico Nuzzo, Neshannock

