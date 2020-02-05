WPIAL football recruits make commitments official as signing day arrives

By:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:33 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Tui Faumuina-Brown charges into the end zone for a touchdown against Franklin Regional during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville.

The addition of an early signing period in December has reduced the number of Division I recruits using the traditional early-February date, but a handful of WPIAL football seniors waited it out.

Those who signed Wednesday and the schools who signed them took to social media to share their official commitments.

Here’s a look at those announcements.

Tui Brown, Gateway

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk

Devari Robinson, McKeesport

Fresh off the press to start the day right!! Check the resume…he can run, tackle, return kicks and he can pass!???? Some people like Boobie Miles I’ll put my paycheck on Devari Robinson! #BirdGang #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/kZODGFrphe — Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) February 5, 2020

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson

Join us in welcoming Shane Stump to the @DuqFB family‼️ ???? QB/DB

???? Jefferson Hills, Pa.

???? Thomas Jefferson#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/MqCtIsH1pw — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny

Join us in welcoming Tyler Padezan to the @DuqFB family‼️ ???? WR

???? East McKeesport, Pa.

???? East Allegheny#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/InmeyBovZs — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020

Luke Harris, Central Catholic

Join us in welcoming Luke Harris to the @DuqFB family‼️ ???? LB

???? Pittsburgh, Pa.

???? Central Catholic#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/C0WrY14rPV — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020

Evan Smith, Seneca Valley

Join us in welcoming Evan Smith to the @DuqFB family‼️ ???? LB

???? Cranberry Township, Pa.

???? Seneca Valley#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ngCpw7brv9 — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020

Trent Miller, Pine-Richland

Offered ✔️

Committed ✔️

Signed ✔️ Intimidating edge rusher from the Keystone State ???????? Welcome to a new era of Valpo Football, @_trent_miller_ #ProtectTheShield | #ValpoNSD pic.twitter.com/KA0sXv5iHa — Valpo Football (@valpoufootball) February 5, 2020

Naseer Penn, Baldwin

Offered ✔️

Committed ✔️

Signed ✔️ Intimidating edge rusher from the Keystone State ???????? Welcome to a new era of Valpo Football, @_trent_miller_ #ProtectTheShield | #ValpoNSD pic.twitter.com/KA0sXv5iHa — Valpo Football (@valpoufootball) February 5, 2020

Nico Nuzzo, Neshannock

Neshannock DE Nico Nuzzo signs a Division 1 Letter of Intent this morning to continue his academic and athletic career at Saint Francis University. pic.twitter.com/gM0uhhq8wD — NESHANNOCK FOOTBALL! (@NeshannockF) February 5, 2020

Here’s a list of recruits who signed in December.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, East Allegheny, Gateway, McKeesport, Seneca Valley, Thomas Jefferson