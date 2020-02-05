WPIAL football recruits make commitments official as signing day arrives
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:33 AM
The addition of an early signing period in December has reduced the number of Division I recruits using the traditional early-February date, but a handful of WPIAL football seniors waited it out.
Those who signed Wednesday and the schools who signed them took to social media to share their official commitments.
Here’s a look at those announcements.
Tui Brown, Gateway
Our first signee of the morning is Tui Faumuina-Brown. Welcome to #UConnNat20n, Tui!#BleedBlue | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/rPIf3jzmY3
— UConn Football (@UConnFootball) February 5, 2020
Congrats @Tbrown_5 and @JayJohnson_37 on signing your NLI’s! @GatewayGatorsFB pic.twitter.com/sN4iXJD7o6
— Donny Holl (@coachdonnyholl) February 5, 2020
Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk
???? ???????????????????????? ????
Welcome to the ????????????????????????????????????
LB▫️Marques Watson-Trent
????W.I.N.????#GTG #BLUECOLLAR20 pic.twitter.com/9EjeznAwAi
— #GATALifestyle (@GATALifestyle) February 5, 2020
Devari Robinson, McKeesport
Fresh off the press to start the day right!! Check the resume…he can run, tackle, return kicks and he can pass!???? Some people like Boobie Miles I’ll put my paycheck on Devari Robinson! #BirdGang #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/kZODGFrphe
— Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) February 5, 2020
Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson
Join us in welcoming Shane Stump to the @DuqFB family‼️
???? QB/DB
???? Jefferson Hills, Pa.
???? Thomas Jefferson#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/MqCtIsH1pw
— Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020
Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny
It's official ???????????? #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/kh3ZiPsmxb
— Tyler Padezan (@TylerPadezan) February 5, 2020
Join us in welcoming Tyler Padezan to the @DuqFB family‼️
???? WR
???? East McKeesport, Pa.
???? East Allegheny#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/InmeyBovZs
— Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020
Luke Harris, Central Catholic
Join us in welcoming Luke Harris to the @DuqFB family‼️
???? LB
???? Pittsburgh, Pa.
???? Central Catholic#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/C0WrY14rPV
— Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020
Evan Smith, Seneca Valley
Join us in welcoming Evan Smith to the @DuqFB family‼️
???? LB
???? Cranberry Township, Pa.
???? Seneca Valley#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ngCpw7brv9
— Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) February 5, 2020
Trent Miller, Pine-Richland
Offered ✔️
Committed ✔️
Signed ✔️
Intimidating edge rusher from the Keystone State ???????? Welcome to a new era of Valpo Football, @_trent_miller_ #ProtectTheShield | #ValpoNSD pic.twitter.com/KA0sXv5iHa
— Valpo Football (@valpoufootball) February 5, 2020
Naseer Penn, Baldwin
Offered ✔️
Committed ✔️
Signed ✔️
Nico Nuzzo, Neshannock
Neshannock DE Nico Nuzzo signs a Division 1 Letter of Intent this morning to continue his academic and athletic career at Saint Francis University. pic.twitter.com/gM0uhhq8wD
— NESHANNOCK FOOTBALL! (@NeshannockF) February 5, 2020
Here’s a list of recruits who signed in December.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
