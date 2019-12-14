WPIAL girls basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 15, 2019
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 4-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 3-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 2-2, 3
4. Norwin, 1-1, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 3-1, NR
Out: Fox Chapel (2-2, 5)
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 1
2. Trinity, 3-1, 4
3. Thomas Jefferson, 4-1, 3
4. Mars, 4-0, NR
5. Gateway, 3-1, 2
Out: Moon (2-2, 5)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 2-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 3-0, 2
3. Blackhawk, 4-0, 3
4. Southmoreland, 4-0, NR
5. McKeesport, 3-1, 5
Out: Freeport (2-1, 4)
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 4-0, 1
2. Carlynton, 2-2, 2
3. Neshannock, 1-2, 3
4. East Allegheny, 2-2, 4
5. Seton LaSalle, 2-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Bishop Canevin, 1-2, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 4-0, 3
3. Serra Catholic, 3-1, 2
4. OLSH, 2-1, 4
5. Laurel, 3-1, NR
Out: Frazier (0-5, 5)
Class A
1. Rochester, 3-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 2-1, 2
3. West Greene, 5-0, 3
4. Vincentian Academy, 3-1, 4
5. Clairton, 2-1, NR
Out: Quigley Catholic (1-3, 5)
