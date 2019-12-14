WPIAL girls basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 15, 2019

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 5:40 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic girls coach Sam Salih works on drills with his team, including Natalie Ward (left) during a recent practice.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 4-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 3-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 2-2, 3

4. Norwin, 1-1, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 3-1, NR

Out: Fox Chapel (2-2, 5)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 1

2. Trinity, 3-1, 4

3. Thomas Jefferson, 4-1, 3

4. Mars, 4-0, NR

5. Gateway, 3-1, 2

Out: Moon (2-2, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 2-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 3-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 4-0, 3

4. Southmoreland, 4-0, NR

5. McKeesport, 3-1, 5

Out: Freeport (2-1, 4)

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 4-0, 1

2. Carlynton, 2-2, 2

3. Neshannock, 1-2, 3

4. East Allegheny, 2-2, 4

5. Seton LaSalle, 2-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin, 1-2, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 4-0, 3

3. Serra Catholic, 3-1, 2

4. OLSH, 2-1, 4

5. Laurel, 3-1, NR

Out: Frazier (0-5, 5)

Class A

1. Rochester, 3-1, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 2-1, 2

3. West Greene, 5-0, 3

4. Vincentian Academy, 3-1, 4

5. Clairton, 2-1, NR

Out: Quigley Catholic (1-3, 5)

