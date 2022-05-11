WPIAL girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 10, 2022
By:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 4:49 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls’ lacrosse standings and the final playoff clinchings for the 2022 regular season.
The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship
*-Clinched playoff berth
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class 3A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.
Section 1
#-Mt. Lebanon, 10-0
*-Upper St. Clair, 9-1
*-Peters Township, 7-2
*-Bethel Park, 7-3
*-Canon-McMillan, 6-4
*-Latrobe, 5-4
x-Norwin, 4-6
x-Hempfield, 3-7
x-Penn-Trafford, 2-8
x-Baldwin, 0-9
x-Allderdice, 0-9
Section 2
#-Shady Side Academy, 9-0
*-Pine-Richland, 9-1
*-Fox Chapel, 8-2
*-North Allegheny, 7-3
*-Seneca Valley, 6-4
*-Moon, 5-5
x-North Hills, 3-6
x-Butler, 3-7
x-Shaler, 2-7
x-Sewickley Academy, 1-8
x-Freeport, 0-10
Class 2A
Section 1
#-Hampton, 10-0
*-Plum, 8-2
*-Indiana, 8-1
*-Aquinas Academy, 7-3
*-Franklin Regional, 5-4
*-Oakland Catholic, 5-5
x-Winchester Thurston, 4-6
x-Ellis School, 3-7
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-8
x-Greensburg Salem, 1-8
x-Yough, 0-10
Section 2
#-Blackhawk, 9-0
*-Mars, 8-1
*-Chartiers Valley, 7-2
*-Quaker Valley, 6-3
*-South Fayette, 5-4
*-Seton LaSalle, 3-6
x-North Catholic, 3-6
x-Knoch, 2-7
x-Trinity, 2-7
x-Ambridge, 0-9
• Seton LaSalle wins the head-to-head tiebreaker over North Catholic.
More High School Lacrosse• WPIAL boys lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 10, 2022
• WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022
• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 8, 2022
• After slow start, Pine-Richland boys lacrosse gaining ground
• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022