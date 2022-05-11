WPIAL girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 10, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 4:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Tia Pethel pressures South Fayette’s Bella Rees during their match on April 11.

Here are the latest WPIAL girls’ lacrosse standings and the final playoff clinchings for the 2022 regular season.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class 3A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 10-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 9-1

*-Peters Township, 7-2

*-Bethel Park, 7-3

*-Canon-McMillan, 6-4

*-Latrobe, 5-4

x-Norwin, 4-6

x-Hempfield, 3-7

x-Penn-Trafford, 2-8

x-Baldwin, 0-9

x-Allderdice, 0-9

Section 2

#-Shady Side Academy, 9-0

*-Pine-Richland, 9-1

*-Fox Chapel, 8-2

*-North Allegheny, 7-3

*-Seneca Valley, 6-4

*-Moon, 5-5

x-North Hills, 3-6

x-Butler, 3-7

x-Shaler, 2-7

x-Sewickley Academy, 1-8

x-Freeport, 0-10

Class 2A

Section 1

#-Hampton, 10-0

*-Plum, 8-2

*-Indiana, 8-1

*-Aquinas Academy, 7-3

*-Franklin Regional, 5-4

*-Oakland Catholic, 5-5

x-Winchester Thurston, 4-6

x-Ellis School, 3-7

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-8

x-Greensburg Salem, 1-8

x-Yough, 0-10

Section 2

#-Blackhawk, 9-0

*-Mars, 8-1

*-Chartiers Valley, 7-2

*-Quaker Valley, 6-3

*-South Fayette, 5-4

*-Seton LaSalle, 3-6

x-North Catholic, 3-6

x-Knoch, 2-7

x-Trinity, 2-7

x-Ambridge, 0-9

• Seton LaSalle wins the head-to-head tiebreaker over North Catholic.