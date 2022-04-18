WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 17, 2022

By:

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 8:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Josie Jones looks to pass during a game against Plum on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Plum High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2022 regular season through April 17.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park, 6-0

Mt. Lebanon, 4-0

Canon-McMillan, 4-1

Upper St. Clair, 4-1

Norwin, 2-2

Latrobe, 1-3

Peters Township, 1-2

Baldwin, 0-3

Hempfield, 0-3

Allderdice, 0-2

Penn-Trafford, 0-5

Section 2

North Allegheny, 5-1

Fox Chapel, 4-0

Shady Side Academy, 4-0

Pine-Richland, 3-1

Moon, 3-3

Seneca Valley, 2-2

North Hills, 2-3

Sewickley Academy, 1-2

Butler, 1-4

Shaler, 0-4

Freeport, 0-5

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton, 4-0

Indiana, 3-0

Oakland Catholic, 3-1

Plum, 3-1

Franklin Regional, 2-1

Aquinas Academy, 1-1

Ellis School, 1-3

Winchester Thurston, 1-3

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-2

Greensburg Salem, 0-2

Yough, 0-4

Section 2

Blackhawk, 4-0

Chartiers Valley, 4-1

Mars, 3-1

South Fayette, 3-1

Quaker Valley, 3-2

Seton LaSalle, 2-3

North Catholic, 1-3

Knoch, 0-2

Ambridge, 0-4

Trinity, 0-4