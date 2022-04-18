WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 17, 2022
Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 8:03 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2022 regular season through April 17.
The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park, 6-0
Mt. Lebanon, 4-0
Canon-McMillan, 4-1
Upper St. Clair, 4-1
Norwin, 2-2
Latrobe, 1-3
Peters Township, 1-2
Baldwin, 0-3
Hempfield, 0-3
Allderdice, 0-2
Penn-Trafford, 0-5
Section 2
North Allegheny, 5-1
Fox Chapel, 4-0
Shady Side Academy, 4-0
Pine-Richland, 3-1
Moon, 3-3
Seneca Valley, 2-2
North Hills, 2-3
Sewickley Academy, 1-2
Butler, 1-4
Shaler, 0-4
Freeport, 0-5
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton, 4-0
Indiana, 3-0
Oakland Catholic, 3-1
Plum, 3-1
Franklin Regional, 2-1
Aquinas Academy, 1-1
Ellis School, 1-3
Winchester Thurston, 1-3
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-2
Greensburg Salem, 0-2
Yough, 0-4
Section 2
Blackhawk, 4-0
Chartiers Valley, 4-1
Mars, 3-1
South Fayette, 3-1
Quaker Valley, 3-2
Seton LaSalle, 2-3
North Catholic, 1-3
Knoch, 0-2
Ambridge, 0-4
Trinity, 0-4
