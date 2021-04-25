WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 25, 2021

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through Sunday, April 25.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park, 6-0

Upper St. Clair, 6-0

Canon-McMillan, 4-1

Mt. Lebanon, 4-1

Latrobe, 3-3

Hempfield, 3-4

Norwin, 1-3

Peters Township, 1-3

Baldwin, 1-5

Penn-Trafford, 1-5

Allderdice, 0-4

Section 2

Fox Chapel, 6-0

North Allegheny, 6-0

Sewickley Academy, 5-0

Shady Side Academy, 4-0

Pine-Richland, 4-2

Moon, 3-3

North Hills, 2-4

Butler, 1-5

Seneca Valley, 1-5

Freeport, 0-5

Shaler, 0-6

Class AA

Section 1

Plum, 5-1

Indiana, 4-0

Oakland Catholic, 4-2

Hampton, 3-0

Franklin Regional, 3-2

Aquinas Academy, 2-1

Ellis School, 2-3

Winchester Thurston, 1-3

Yough, 0-3

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-4

Greensburg Salem, 0-5

Section 2

Blackhawk, 6-0

Mars, 4-1

Seton LaSalle, 4-1

Chartiers Valley, 4-2

Quaker Valley, 3-3

South Fayette, 2-2

Knoch, 1-3

North Catholic, 1-3

Trinity, 0-4

Ambridge, 0-5