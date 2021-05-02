WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 7:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eliza Auffenberg defends against Shady Side Academy’s Claire Taylor on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Fox Area High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through May 2.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship; *-Clinched playoff berth; x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

*-Bethel Park, 8-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 7-1

*-Mt. Lebanon, 6-1

Canon-McMillan, 5-3

Peters Township, 5-3

Latrobe, 4-3

Hempfield, 3-5

Norwin, 2-4

x-Baldwin, 1-8

x-Penn-Trafford, 1-8

x-Allderdice, 0-7

Section 2

*-Shady Side Academy, 8-0

*-North Allegheny, 7-1

*-Sewickley Academy, 6-1

*-Fox Chapel, 6-2

*-Pine-Richland, 6-2

North Hills, 3-5

Moon, 2-5

Seneca Valley, 2-5

Butler, 1-6

Shaler, 1-7

x-Freeport, 0-9

Class AA

Section 1

*-Plum, 7-1

Hampton, 6-0

Indiana, 6-0

Aquinas Academy, 5-1

Franklin Regional, 4-3

Oakland Catholic, 4-4

Ellis School, 3-4

Winchester Thurston, 1-6

Yough, 0-5

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-6

Greensburg Salem, 0-6

Section 2

*-Blackhawk, 7-0

*-Mars, 6-1

*-Seton LaSalle, 5-2

*-Chartiers Valley, 5-2

South Fayette, 3-2

Quaker Valley, 3-4

Knoch, 1-5

North Catholic, 1-3

Trinity, 0-6

Ambridge, 0-6