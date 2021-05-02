WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 7:16 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through May 2.
The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship; *-Clinched playoff berth; x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
*-Bethel Park, 8-0
*-Upper St. Clair, 7-1
*-Mt. Lebanon, 6-1
Canon-McMillan, 5-3
Peters Township, 5-3
Latrobe, 4-3
Hempfield, 3-5
Norwin, 2-4
x-Baldwin, 1-8
x-Penn-Trafford, 1-8
x-Allderdice, 0-7
Section 2
*-Shady Side Academy, 8-0
*-North Allegheny, 7-1
*-Sewickley Academy, 6-1
*-Fox Chapel, 6-2
*-Pine-Richland, 6-2
North Hills, 3-5
Moon, 2-5
Seneca Valley, 2-5
Butler, 1-6
Shaler, 1-7
x-Freeport, 0-9
Class AA
Section 1
*-Plum, 7-1
Hampton, 6-0
Indiana, 6-0
Aquinas Academy, 5-1
Franklin Regional, 4-3
Oakland Catholic, 4-4
Ellis School, 3-4
Winchester Thurston, 1-6
Yough, 0-5
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-6
Greensburg Salem, 0-6
Section 2
*-Blackhawk, 7-0
*-Mars, 6-1
*-Seton LaSalle, 5-2
*-Chartiers Valley, 5-2
South Fayette, 3-2
Quaker Valley, 3-4
Knoch, 1-5
North Catholic, 1-3
Trinity, 0-6
Ambridge, 0-6
More High School Lacrosse• WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021
• Shady Side Academy boys lacrosse gets off to hot start
• Strong start has Fox Chapel girls lacrosse in WPIAL playoff contention
• Bethel Park girls lacrosse trending in championship direction
• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 25, 2021