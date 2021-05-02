WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021

By:
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 7:16 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through May 2.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship; *-Clinched playoff berth; x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

*-Bethel Park, 8-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 7-1

*-Mt. Lebanon, 6-1

Canon-McMillan, 5-3

Peters Township, 5-3

Latrobe, 4-3

Hempfield, 3-5

Norwin, 2-4

x-Baldwin, 1-8

x-Penn-Trafford, 1-8

x-Allderdice, 0-7

Section 2

*-Shady Side Academy, 8-0

*-North Allegheny, 7-1

*-Sewickley Academy, 6-1

*-Fox Chapel, 6-2

*-Pine-Richland, 6-2

North Hills, 3-5

Moon, 2-5

Seneca Valley, 2-5

Butler, 1-6

Shaler, 1-7

x-Freeport, 0-9

Class AA

Section 1

*-Plum, 7-1

Hampton, 6-0

Indiana, 6-0

Aquinas Academy, 5-1

Franklin Regional, 4-3

Oakland Catholic, 4-4

Ellis School, 3-4

Winchester Thurston, 1-6

Yough, 0-5

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-6

Greensburg Salem, 0-6

Section 2

*-Blackhawk, 7-0

*-Mars, 6-1

*-Seton LaSalle, 5-2

*-Chartiers Valley, 5-2

South Fayette, 3-2

Quaker Valley, 3-4

Knoch, 1-5

North Catholic, 1-3

Trinity, 0-6

Ambridge, 0-6

More High School Lacrosse

WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021
Shady Side Academy boys lacrosse gets off to hot start
Strong start has Fox Chapel girls lacrosse in WPIAL playoff contention
Bethel Park girls lacrosse trending in championship direction
WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 25, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me