WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 9, 2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:04 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday.

The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

# — Clinched section championship

* — Clinched playoff berth

x — Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

11 of 12 teams have clinched

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 9-1

#-Upper St. Clair, 9-1

*-Bethel Park, 8-1

*-Peters Township, 7-3

*-Canon-McMillan, 5-4

*-Latrobe, 4-5

x-Norwin, 3-4

x-Hempfield, 3-7

x-Penn-Trafford, 2-8

x-Baldwin, 1-9

x-Allderdice, 0-8

Section 2

#-Shady Side Academy, 10-0

*-Sewickley Academy, 9-1

*-North Allegheny, 8-2

*-Pine-Richland, 7-3

*-Fox Chapel, 6-4

Moon, 4-5

Seneca Valley, 3-5

x-North Hills, 3-7

x-Butler, 1-8

x-Shaler, 1-8

x-Freeport, 0-9

Class AA

10 of at least 12 teams have clinched

Section 1

*-Hampton, 9-0

*-Indiana, 9-0

*-Aquinas Academy, 7-3

*-Oakland Catholic, 7-3

*-Plum, 7-3

*-Franklin Regional, 5-5

x-Ellis School, 4-6

x-Winchester Thurston, 4-6

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-8

x-Greensburg Salem, 1-9

x-Yough, 0-9

Section 2

#-Blackhawk, 9-0

*-Mars, 7-1

*-Seton LaSalle, 7-2

*-Chartiers Valley, 5-3

South Fayette, 4-3

Quaker Valley, 3-4

Knoch, 1-5

North Catholic, 1-5

Trinity, 1-6

Ambridge, 0-9

