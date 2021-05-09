WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 9, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:04 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through Sunday.
The top six teams in each section qualified for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
# — Clinched section championship
* — Clinched playoff berth
x — Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
11 of 12 teams have clinched
Section 1
#-Mt. Lebanon, 9-1
#-Upper St. Clair, 9-1
*-Bethel Park, 8-1
*-Peters Township, 7-3
*-Canon-McMillan, 5-4
*-Latrobe, 4-5
x-Norwin, 3-4
x-Hempfield, 3-7
x-Penn-Trafford, 2-8
x-Baldwin, 1-9
x-Allderdice, 0-8
Section 2
#-Shady Side Academy, 10-0
*-Sewickley Academy, 9-1
*-North Allegheny, 8-2
*-Pine-Richland, 7-3
*-Fox Chapel, 6-4
Moon, 4-5
Seneca Valley, 3-5
x-North Hills, 3-7
x-Butler, 1-8
x-Shaler, 1-8
x-Freeport, 0-9
Class AA
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched
Section 1
*-Hampton, 9-0
*-Indiana, 9-0
*-Aquinas Academy, 7-3
*-Oakland Catholic, 7-3
*-Plum, 7-3
*-Franklin Regional, 5-5
x-Ellis School, 4-6
x-Winchester Thurston, 4-6
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-8
x-Greensburg Salem, 1-9
x-Yough, 0-9
Section 2
#-Blackhawk, 9-0
*-Mars, 7-1
*-Seton LaSalle, 7-2
*-Chartiers Valley, 5-3
South Fayette, 4-3
Quaker Valley, 3-4
Knoch, 1-5
North Catholic, 1-5
Trinity, 1-6
Ambridge, 0-9
More High School Lacrosse• WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 9, 2021
• Pine-Richland girls lacrosse leans on consistent defense, balanced attack
• Pine-Richland boys lacrosse team battle-tested for postseason
• Bethel Park boys lacrosse chasing section title
• Hampton’s Stennett returns to girls lacrosse after missing month with concussion