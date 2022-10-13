WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 12, 2022

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Springdale players celebrate their first goal against Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 28.

Section play in the 2022 girls soccer regular season ends Monday.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Wednesday.

Class 4A

7 of a possible 8 teams qualified for the playoffs

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Pine-Richland Rams

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 3A

15 of a possible 18 teams qualified for the playoffs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Indiana Little Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Ringgold Rams

Plum Mustangs

Latrobe Wildcats

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

Class 2A

13 of a possible 17 teams qualified for the playoffs

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

Woodland Hills Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

West Mifflin Titans

Class A

13 of a possible 18 teams qualified for the playoffs

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Charleroi Cougars

Freedom Bulldogs

Mohawk Warriors

Riverside Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Winchester Thurston Bears

Bishop Canevin Crusaders