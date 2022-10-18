WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 17, 2022
Monday, October 17, 2022 | 11:26 PM
Section play in the 2022 girls soccer regular season is over with one big exception of matches with playoff ramifications set for Tuesday.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Monday:
Class 4A
Set with 8 playoff teams (no first round, four quarterfinals):
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 3A
Set with 17 playoff teams (One preliminary-round match):
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Indiana Little Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Ringgold Rams
Connellsville Falcons
Plum Mustangs
Latrobe Wildcats
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
Class 2A
Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes, no preliminary-round matches):
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Hopewell Vikings
Beaver Bobcats
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Valley Vikings
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
Woodland Hills Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
West Mifflin Titans
Class A
16 of a possible 17 teams qualified for the playoffs:
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Serra Catholic Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Mohawk Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Riverside Panthers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
(If Riverview beats either Greensburg Central Catholic at home on Tuesday afternoon or Jeannette on the road Tuesday evening, the Raiders will clinch)
