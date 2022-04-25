WPIAL hires board president Scott Seltzer as executive director
Monday, April 25, 2022 | 3:19 PM
WPIAL board president Scott Seltzer will take over as executive director this summer, replacing outgoing director Amy Scheuneman as the league’s top administrator.
The WPIAL board met Monday and voted to hire Seltzer, the assistant superintendent at Chartiers Valley. Seltzer has served as WPIAL president since 2016, but had decided in the fall not to run for re-election to the board this year.
However, with Scheuneman’s leaving for a job elsewhere, Seltzer felt a duty to stay involved.
“I started thinking, honestly, with Amy gone, maybe I needed to step up,” Seltzer said. “I’m just honored to be part of the WPIAL. As executive director, I get to do my best to focus on student athletes and try to improve their well-being.”
Seltzer, 55, will become the league’s fifth full-time executive director after Charles “Ace” Heberling (1976-97), Larry Hanley (1997-06), Tim O’Malley (2006-20) and Scheuneman, who‘ll resign June 1.
Seltzer’s tenure starts July 1.
