WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley lands in basketball sections

By:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 7:00 PM

Ligonier Valley head coach John Berger said he’s pleased with his team’s section alignment.

Each time the WPIAL releases section alignments for 2020-21, Ligonier Valley feels more welcomed to the league.

Football conferences came out in January and the Rams, who are leaving District 6 for District 7, were pleased with their draw.

On Tuesday, the WPIAL peeled back the curtain to reveal new basketball sections and the Ligonier Valley boys and girls teams learned where they will be perched in the standings.

“I like the conference,” Rams boys coach John Berger said. “I think it’s a little less travel, and we’re exited about the changes.”

The boys will play in Class 3A and the girls in 4A.

Boys’ Section 3 has Apollo-Ridge, East Allegheny, Ligonier Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley and Valley.

Section 3-4A on the girls side includes Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, West Mifflin, and Yough.

Seeing the school’s name listed among others on paper gives Ligonier Valley a greater sense of belonging and makes teams eager to get started again — sans covid-19 restrictions, of course.

“Sure does,” Berger said. “I wasn’t happy with the way we finished this season, losing the last two games. It makes us hungry to get at it again.”

The Rams boys finished second in District 6 for the second year in a row after winning the Heritage Conference, then lost to Carlynton in the PIAA 3A first round.

Other winter sports alignments also are out.

The Ligonier Valley wrestling team will be in the Class AA Section 3B sub-section with Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough.

The Rams’ boys and girls swimming teams join Section 4-AA.

The first practice date for next winter sports season is Nov. 20.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ligonier Valley