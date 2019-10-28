WPIAL playoff madness makes for a busy week of fall postseason action this week on HSSN

By:

Sunday, October 27, 2019 | 10:01 PM

TribLive High School Sports Network’s exclusive coverage of the district football playoffs begins with the WPIAL Playoff Parings Show on Monday as we unveil the brackets.

Then, Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from first round and quarterfinals action of every WPIAL football playoff game along with District 6 and District 9 high school football playoff broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Plus, the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs continue with quarterfinals, semifinals and then video stream coverage of all four championship matches Saturday.

After the semifinals of girls soccer Monday, the district postseason on the pitch heads to the championship round, and HSSN has video stream of all eight title matches Thursday through Saturday.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Oct. 28

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: The WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AAA Semifinals: West Allegheny vs. Plum at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AA Semifinals: Yough vs. Freeport at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Class AAAA Semifinals: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Class AAAA Semifinals: Seneca Valley vs. Norwin at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Freedom at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Shady Side Academy vs. Bentworth at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AAAA Quarterfinals: Shaler at Canon-McMillan at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AAA Quarterfinals: Elizabeth Forward vs. South Fayette at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAAA auarterfinals: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAAA quarterfinals: Baldwin at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAAA quarterfinals: Oakland Catholic at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAA quarterfinals: Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAA quarterfinals: Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAA quarterfinals: West Allegheny vs. Knoch at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Class AAA championship: Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of WPIAL football playoffs for Class 3A, 2A and A

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AA quarterfinals: Ellwood City vs. North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AA quarterfinals: Hopewell vs. Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AA quarterfinals: Beaver vs. Serra Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AA quarterfinals: Avonworth vs. Frazier at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class A quarterfinals: Brentwood vs. Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class A quarterfinals: Greensburg Central catholic vs. Shenango at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class A quarterfinals: Vincentian Academy vs. Fort Cherry at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class A quarterfinals: Geibel vs. Carmichaels at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Class AA championship: Latrobe vs. Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Class A championship: Ellis School vs. Shady Side Academy at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of WPIAL football playoffs for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAAA semifinals: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAAA semifinals: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAA semifinals: To be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AAA semifinals: To be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 31

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AA semifinals: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class AA semifinals: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class A semifinals: To be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class A semifinals: To be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion of opening night of the WPIAL playoffs with James Dotson

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Steam Class 6A quarterfinals: Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 6A quarterfinals: Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320, on WJPA-AM 1450, on WHJB-FM 107.1, on WMBA-AM 1460, on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM, on WKPL-FM 92.1, on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class 5A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class 5A first round: TBD at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A first round: Latrobe at TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m.

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m.

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m.

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m.

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m.

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class 4A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 4A quarterfinals: New Castle at TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 4A quarterfinals: Greensburg Salem at TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 4A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class 3A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 3A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 3A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 3A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class 2A First Round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A First Round: TBD at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A first round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A First Round: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class A quarterfinals: California at TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class A quarterfinals: TBD at West Greene at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class A quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football Playoffs – TBD vs Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football Playoffs – TBD vs Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football Playoffs – TBD at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football Playoffs – TBD at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football Playoffs – TBD at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football Playoffs – Class 2A Quarterfinals: Kane at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream Championship to be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Oct. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football playoff games

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Live Video Stream championship to be determined at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class A championship: TBD at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AA championship: TBD at 2 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AAA championship: TBD at 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Live Video Stream Class AAAA championship: TBD at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

