WPIAL postpones Thursday softball championship games to Friday

By:

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver pitcher Payton List celebrates a strikeout with Kayla Cornell during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal against Freeport on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Mars.

The WPIAL took a look at the weather forecast and decided to postpone its three softball finals from Thursday to Friday.

The games will be played at the same site, Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.), and the times remain unchanged. Beaver and Elizabeth Forward will play at noon in the Class 4A final, with Neshannock vs. Frazier at 2:15 p.m in 2A. and Armstrong vs. Penn-Trafford at 4:30 p.m in 5A.

Championships for the three other classifications were played Wednesday.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Beaver, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Neshannock, Penn-Trafford