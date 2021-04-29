WPIAL releases boys tennis playoff brackets
Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 2:46 PM
The year 2019 was a historic postseason in WPIAL boys team tennis.
Fox Chapel won a fourth straight district championship in Class AAA, tying Upper St. Clair (twice) for the second most consecutive WPIAL Class AAA team tennis crowns, trailing only Mt. Lebanon. The Blue Devils won five straight titles from 1977-81.
The Foxes beat neighboring Shady Side Academy, 3-2.
In Class AA, somebody other than Sewickley Academy won the title for the first time since 2003. The Panthers opted to move up to Class AAA, thus ending the second longest district championship streak at 14 in a row.
Indiana knocked off 2003 champion Quaker Valley, 3-2, to win Class AA gold.
The brackets are out for the 2021 tournament, which take place next week. In Class AAA, first-round matches are Monday, and the quarterfinals are Wednesday. In Class AA, the prelims are Monday, first round Tuesday and quarterfinals Thurday. Both classes will have semifinals May 10, and the championships are May 12.
Odds of a repeat from 2019 are a long shot as Fox Chapel is a No. 6 seed in Class AAA and Indiana has to win a preliminary-round match to earn the No. 16 seed. Here’s a look at the matchups:
Class AAA
First round
Monday’s schedule
All matches at 3 p.m.
No. 16 Moon at No. 1 Franklin Regional
No. 9 Allderdice at No. 8 Peters Township
No. 13 Central Catholic at No. 4 North Allegheny
No. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 Mt. Lebanon
No. 15 Norwin at No. 2 Upper St. Clair
No. 10 Penn-Trafford at No. 7 Pine-Richland
No. 14 Chartiers Valley at No. 3 Shady Side Academy
No. 11 Sewickley Academy at No. 6 Fox Chapel
Class AA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
All matches at 3 p.m.
For No. 16-seed – Carlynton at Indiana
For No. 15-seed – Hampton at Neshannock
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
All matches at 3 p.m.
No. 16 Carlynton/Indiana winner at No. 1 Quaker Valley
No. 9 Highlands at No. 8 Beaver
No. 13 Knoch at No. 4 Central Valley
No. 12 Keystone Oaks at No. 5 North Catholic
No. 15 Hampton/Neshannock winner at No. 2 South Park
No. 10 Mt. Pleasant at No. 7 Winchester Thurston
No. 14 Greensburg Central Catholic at No. 3 Valley
No. 11 Mars at No. 6 Thomas Jefferson
