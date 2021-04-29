WPIAL releases boys tennis playoff brackets

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 2:46 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review South Park’s Joe Toth plays against Quaker Valley during the WPIAL Class AA boys tennis doubles Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

The year 2019 was a historic postseason in WPIAL boys team tennis.

Fox Chapel won a fourth straight district championship in Class AAA, tying Upper St. Clair (twice) for the second most consecutive WPIAL Class AAA team tennis crowns, trailing only Mt. Lebanon. The Blue Devils won five straight titles from 1977-81.

The Foxes beat neighboring Shady Side Academy, 3-2.

In Class AA, somebody other than Sewickley Academy won the title for the first time since 2003. The Panthers opted to move up to Class AAA, thus ending the second longest district championship streak at 14 in a row.

Indiana knocked off 2003 champion Quaker Valley, 3-2, to win Class AA gold.

The brackets are out for the 2021 tournament, which take place next week. In Class AAA, first-round matches are Monday, and the quarterfinals are Wednesday. In Class AA, the prelims are Monday, first round Tuesday and quarterfinals Thurday. Both classes will have semifinals May 10, and the championships are May 12.

Odds of a repeat from 2019 are a long shot as Fox Chapel is a No. 6 seed in Class AAA and Indiana has to win a preliminary-round match to earn the No. 16 seed. Here’s a look at the matchups:

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

All matches at 3 p.m.

No. 16 Moon at No. 1 Franklin Regional

No. 9 Allderdice at No. 8 Peters Township

No. 13 Central Catholic at No. 4 North Allegheny

No. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 Mt. Lebanon

No. 15 Norwin at No. 2 Upper St. Clair

No. 10 Penn-Trafford at No. 7 Pine-Richland

No. 14 Chartiers Valley at No. 3 Shady Side Academy

No. 11 Sewickley Academy at No. 6 Fox Chapel

Class AA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

All matches at 3 p.m.

For No. 16-seed – Carlynton at Indiana

For No. 15-seed – Hampton at Neshannock

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

All matches at 3 p.m.

No. 16 Carlynton/Indiana winner at No. 1 Quaker Valley

No. 9 Highlands at No. 8 Beaver

No. 13 Knoch at No. 4 Central Valley

No. 12 Keystone Oaks at No. 5 North Catholic

No. 15 Hampton/Neshannock winner at No. 2 South Park

No. 10 Mt. Pleasant at No. 7 Winchester Thurston

No. 14 Greensburg Central Catholic at No. 3 Valley

No. 11 Mars at No. 6 Thomas Jefferson