WPIAL requests eligibility hearings for New Castle, Bishop Canevin transfers

By:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 | 11:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

The WPIAL will schedule an eligibility hearing for New Castle transfer DaJaun Young, a double-digit scorer for Kennedy Catholic’s boys basketball team last winter.

Young, who’s the son of New Castle’s mayor, transferred home this summer after four years at the private school in Mercer County, which flagged his transfer. The 6-foot-3 junior was among 28 transfers whose paperwork was processed Monday by the WPIAL board.

The WPIAL also requested an eligibility hearing for Bishop Canevin freshman Mark Jameson, a transfer from Carlynton, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

Among those ruled eligible was Gateway junior Matthew Brooks, a second-team all-conference lineman who transferred from Canon-McMillan. Brooks was declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason in football, wrestling and track for one year under PIAA transfer rules.

Brooks can request a postseason waiver.

While most transfers were decided on paperwork alone, the WPIAL also held eligibility hearings Monday for Seton LaSalle transfers Aiden Price and Ty Tamborino and Greensburg Central Catholic transfer Cadence Peters. All three juniors were ruled eligible for the regular season and ineligible for the postseason.

They can appeal their postseason status to the PIAA.

Price and Tamborino are transfers from Baldwin, where they competed in football, volleyball and track. Peters, a basketball player, transferred from Greensburg Salem.

The WPIAL denied a postseason waiver request from Gateway transfer Brett Birch, leaving him ineligible for the football playoffs this fall. The senior wide receiver and defensive back can appeal to the PIAA.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Gateway, New Castle