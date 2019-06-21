WPIAL rules Kiski Area’s Blake eligible for postseason

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, June 20, 2019 | 8:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Kenneth Blake gets the corner onNorth Allegheny Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at Newman Stadium at Wright Field.

The WPIAL ruled Kiski Area transfer Kenneth Blake fully eligible to play football this fall following a hearing Thursday at the league office in Green Tree.

Blake, who’ll be a junior in the fall, transferred from Central Catholic. The WPIAL had previously ruled him eligible only for the regular season and ineligible for the postseason under a PIAA rule enacted last summer meant to deter transfers.

However, Blake, his family and Kiski Area administrators successfully argued that he qualified for a waiver to play in the postseason, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

To receive a waiver, the PIAA transfer rule establishes a limited number of criteria including “a demonstrable change in income or other financial resources that compels withdrawal from a school.”

