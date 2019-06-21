WPIAL rules Kiski Area’s Blake eligible for postseason
By: Chris Harlan
Thursday, June 20, 2019 | 8:00 PM
The WPIAL ruled Kiski Area transfer Kenneth Blake fully eligible to play football this fall following a hearing Thursday at the league office in Green Tree.
Blake, who’ll be a junior in the fall, transferred from Central Catholic. The WPIAL had previously ruled him eligible only for the regular season and ineligible for the postseason under a PIAA rule enacted last summer meant to deter transfers.
However, Blake, his family and Kiski Area administrators successfully argued that he qualified for a waiver to play in the postseason, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.
To receive a waiver, the PIAA transfer rule establishes a limited number of criteria including “a demonstrable change in income or other financial resources that compels withdrawal from a school.”
Tags: Kiski Area
