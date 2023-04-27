WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through April 26, 2023

By:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Riley Miller rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Mt. Lebanon on March 29.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is growing with each day of section action.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. In Class 6A, the top six teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.

Class 6A

4 of at least 6 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

North Allegheny Tigers

Class 5A

12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Shaler Titans

Section 1: North Hills Indians

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks

Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

Section 4: Trinity Hillers

Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 4A

8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Knoch Knights

Section 1: West Mifflin Titans

Section 1: Indiana Little Indians

Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Montour Spartans

Section 3: Hampton Talbots

Class 3A

12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers

Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers

Section 2: Hopewell Vikings

Section 2: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines

Section 2: Mohawk Warriors

Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties

Section 3: Yough Cougars

Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams

Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders

Class 2A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Neshannock Lancers

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Laurel Spartans

Section 1: Shenango Wildcats

Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen

Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Class A

5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Union Scotties

Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 2: West Greene Pioneers

Section 3: Frazier Commodores