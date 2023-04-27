WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 11:25 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is growing with each day of section action.
Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. In Class 6A, the top six teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.
Class 6A
4 of at least 6 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A
12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Shaler Titans
Section 1: North Hills Indians
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Armstrong River Hawks
Section 2: Franklin Regional Panthers
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 4: Trinity Hillers
Section 4: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 4A
8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Knoch Knights
Section 1: West Mifflin Titans
Section 1: Indiana Little Indians
Section 2: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 2: Belle Vernon Leopards
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Montour Spartans
Section 3: Hampton Talbots
Class 3A
12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 1: Deer Lakes Lancers
Section 1: Burrell Buccaneers
Section 2: Hopewell Vikings
Section 2: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Ellwood City Wolverines
Section 2: Mohawk Warriors
Section 3: Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3: Yough Cougars
Section 3: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders
Class 2A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Laurel Spartans
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 2: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 2: Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Section 2: Steel Valley Ironmen
Section 3: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Class A
5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Union Scotties
Section 2: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 2: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 2: West Greene Pioneers
Section 3: Frazier Commodores
