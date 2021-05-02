WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2021

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 8:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pitcher Mia Smith has helped Penn-Trafford to be one of eight Class 5A teams that already has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.

The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to a week and a half of section games remaining.

Much like high school baseball, some teams are now in catch-up mode because of covid-related issues while at least one program, Sto-Rox softball, has shut down for the spring.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs.

Whether the top four teams from each section qualify as expected or open fields such as the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the playoffs.

Here are the teams that have clinched through May 2:

Class 6A: 4 of at least 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth

Bethel Park

Baldwin

Mt. Lebanon

Norwin

Class 5A: 8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Armstrong

Penn-Trafford

North Hills

Shaler

Fox Chapel

Hampton

Chartiers Valley

West Allegheny

Class 4A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Highlands

Burrell

Elizabeth Forward

West Mifflin

Beaver

Montour

Central Valley

Class 3A: 1 of at least 12 teams has clinched a playoff berth

Deer Lakes

Class 2A: 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Ligonier Valley

Apollo-Ridge

Frazier

Carmichaels

Laurel

Shenango

Class A: 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Union

West Greene