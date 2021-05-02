WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 8:56 PM
The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to a week and a half of section games remaining.
Much like high school baseball, some teams are now in catch-up mode because of covid-related issues while at least one program, Sto-Rox softball, has shut down for the spring.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs.
Whether the top four teams from each section qualify as expected or open fields such as the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the playoffs.
One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Here are the teams that have clinched through May 2:
Class 6A: 4 of at least 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth
Bethel Park
Baldwin
Mt. Lebanon
Norwin
Class 5A: 8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Armstrong
Penn-Trafford
North Hills
Shaler
Fox Chapel
Hampton
Chartiers Valley
West Allegheny
Class 4A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Highlands
Burrell
Elizabeth Forward
West Mifflin
Beaver
Montour
Central Valley
Class 3A: 1 of at least 12 teams has clinched a playoff berth
Deer Lakes
Class 2A: 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Ligonier Valley
Apollo-Ridge
Frazier
Carmichaels
Laurel
Shenango
Class A: 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Union
West Greene
More High School Softball• Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week: May 3, 2021
• Pine-Richland softball looking for more consistency at the plate
• WPIAL softball rankings | May 1, 2021
• Norwin softball team expects to keep on contending
• Fox Chapel softball gives up big lead before winning in 7th inning