WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2022
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:00 AM
The WPIAL softball playoff field continues to grow as the regular season continues to shrink.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Monday.
Class 6A: 8 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A: 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
Connellsville Falcons
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 4A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Burrell Buccaneers
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Class 3A: 11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Class 2A: 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Ligonier Valley Rams
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Serra Catholic Eagles
Frazier Commodores
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Riverside Panthers
Mohawk Warriors
Class A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Leechburg Blue Devils
