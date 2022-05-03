WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2022

By:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Hanna Murphy drives in the game-ending run against Armstrong in the 2021 WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

The WPIAL softball playoff field continues to grow as the regular season continues to shrink.

Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show on Thursday, May 12.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Monday.

Class 6A: 8 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

Class 5A: 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

Connellsville Falcons

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 4A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Burrell Buccaneers

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Class 3A: 11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Class 2A: 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Ligonier Valley Rams

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Serra Catholic Eagles

Frazier Commodores

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Riverside Panthers

Mohawk Warriors

Class A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Leechburg Blue Devils