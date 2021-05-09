WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2021
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:24 PM
The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to only three more playing dates in the regular season.
Much like other spring sports, some teams are in catch up mode because covid related issues. Two softball programs, Sto-Rox and Washington, have shut down for the spring.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the playoffs.
One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the Playoff Pairings Show on Thursday.
Here are the teams that have clinched through Sunday, May 9.
Class 6A: 8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Note: Seneca Valley will clinch if North Allegheny loses to Butler on Monday.
Class 5A: 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Armstrong River Hawks
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
South Fayette Lions
Note: Indiana and Kiski Area are still alive.
Class 4A: 11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Knoch Knights
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Note: Greensburg Salem, Blackhawk, Hopewell and New Castle are still alive.
Class 3A: 3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Valley Vikings
Avonworth Antelopes
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Note: Shady Side Academy, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Ellwood City, South Park, Beaver Falls, Southmoreland, South Allegheny and McGuffey are still alive.
Class 2A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Ligonier Valley Rams
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Charleroi Cougars
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Note: Fort Cherry, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Brentwood, Bentworth, California, Beth-Center, Neshannock, Riverside and Mohawk are still alive.
Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Springdale Dynamos
Leechburg Blue Devils
Note: Rochester, Cornell, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate and Riverview are still alive.
