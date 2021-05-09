WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:24 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Derry first baseman Maizie Legg puts a tag on Deer Lakes’ Jenna Bisegna in a pickoff attempt Friday, April 23. Both teams have clinched a playoff spot in the WPIAL Class 3A postseason.

The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to only three more playing dates in the regular season.

Much like other spring sports, some teams are in catch up mode because covid related issues. Two softball programs, Sto-Rox and Washington, have shut down for the spring.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the playoffs.

Here are the teams that have clinched through Sunday, May 9.

Class 6A: 8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

North Allegheny Tigers

Note: Seneca Valley will clinch if North Allegheny loses to Butler on Monday.

Class 5A: 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Armstrong River Hawks

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

South Fayette Lions

Note: Indiana and Kiski Area are still alive.

Class 4A: 11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Knoch Knights

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Note: Greensburg Salem, Blackhawk, Hopewell and New Castle are still alive.

Class 3A: 3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Valley Vikings

Avonworth Antelopes

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Note: Shady Side Academy, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Ellwood City, South Park, Beaver Falls, Southmoreland, South Allegheny and McGuffey are still alive.

Class 2A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Ligonier Valley Rams

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Charleroi Cougars

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Note: Fort Cherry, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Brentwood, Bentworth, California, Beth-Center, Neshannock, Riverside and Mohawk are still alive.

Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Springdale Dynamos

Leechburg Blue Devils

Note: Rochester, Cornell, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate and Riverview are still alive.