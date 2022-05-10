WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Josie Straigis smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Thomas Jefferson on April 21.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is almost set with the regular season nearly in the books.

Seven more teams can punch their postseason ticket as early as Tuesday.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Monday.

Class 6A

9 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Baldwin Highlanders

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

• Norwin can clinch with a win over North Allegheny on Tuesday.

Class 5A

15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

Connellsville Falcons

Fox Chapel Foxes

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Upper St. Clair Panthers

• In Section 1: Penn Hills can clinch with a win over Plum on Tuesday OR a Plum loss to Woodland Hills on Wednesday. Plum can clinch with a win over Penn Hills.

• In Section 3: Mars can clinch with a Hampton loss to Oakland Catholic on Wednesday.

Class 4A

12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Burrell Buccaneers

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Knoch Knights

Yough Cougars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

• New Castle (5-7) can clinch with a Blackhawk (5-6) loss to Montour on Tuesday.

Class 3A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Derry Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Raiders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Class 2A

Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carlynton Cougars

Fort Cherry Rangers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Charleroi Cougars

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bentworth Bearcats

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Mohawk Warriors

Riverside Panthers

Class A

10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

South Side Rams

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Leechburg Blue Devils

Springdale Dynamos

• In Section 3: St. Joseph (4-4) and Northgate (3-5) are on the verge of clinching. St. Joseph has two make-up games vs. Riverview and needs just one more win while Northgate hosts Leechburg on Tuesday and has a makeup game left against Riverview.