WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2022
Monday, May 9, 2022 | 11:29 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is almost set with the regular season nearly in the books.
Seven more teams can punch their postseason ticket as early as Tuesday.
Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show on Thursday.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Monday.
Class 6A
9 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Baldwin Highlanders
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
• Norwin can clinch with a win over North Allegheny on Tuesday.
Class 5A
15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
Connellsville Falcons
Fox Chapel Foxes
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Upper St. Clair Panthers
• In Section 1: Penn Hills can clinch with a win over Plum on Tuesday OR a Plum loss to Woodland Hills on Wednesday. Plum can clinch with a win over Penn Hills.
• In Section 3: Mars can clinch with a Hampton loss to Oakland Catholic on Wednesday.
Class 4A
12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Burrell Buccaneers
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Knoch Knights
Yough Cougars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
• New Castle (5-7) can clinch with a Blackhawk (5-6) loss to Montour on Tuesday.
Class 3A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Derry Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Raiders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Class 2A
Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Charleroi Cougars
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bentworth Bearcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Class A
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
South Side Rams
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Leechburg Blue Devils
Springdale Dynamos
• In Section 3: St. Joseph (4-4) and Northgate (3-5) are on the verge of clinching. St. Joseph has two make-up games vs. Riverview and needs just one more win while Northgate hosts Leechburg on Tuesday and has a makeup game left against Riverview.
