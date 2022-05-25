WPIAL softball playoff preview capsule for Thursday, May 26, 2022
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 7:03 PM
WPIAL softball playoffs
Consolation game
Class A
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-6) vs. Springdale (11-2)
4 p.m. Thursday at Plum
Players to watch: Emma Henry, GCC; Alexis Hrivnak, Springdale
Extra bases: GCC is having its best season since 2012, the last time it made the PIAA playoffs. The Centurions must win to return to the state tournament. Freshman Abigail Dei had a two-run single in Tuesday’s 9-2 semifinal loss to No. 2 seed Union. GCC beat Springdale in nonsection play on March 31, 12-5. … Springdale, a section champion this season for the first time in 24 years, fell to top-seeded West Greene in the semifinals, 5-2. Hrivnak held a stellar hitting lineup to just five hits and struck out nine. The Dynamos won 11 in a row after the loss to GCC.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
