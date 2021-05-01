WPIAL softball rankings | May 1, 2021

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 4:12 PM

Bob Smith | Mon Valley Independent MacKenzie Kearns scores for Elizabeth Forward against Yough on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bethel Park, 10-0, 1

2. Hempfield, 8-3, NR

3. Norwin, 9-2, 2

4. Mt. Lebanon, 8-4, 3

5. Seneca Valley, 8-6, NR

Out: Pine-Richland (6-6, 4), North Allegheny (6-7, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Penn-Trafford, 9-3, 1

2. West Allegheny, 10-2, 3

3. Chartiers Valley, 9-4, 2

4. North Hills, 9-2, 4

5. Shaler, 7-3, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 12-2, 1

2. Beaver, 9-0, 2

3. West Mifflin, 13-1, 3

4. Montour, 8-3, 4

5. Yough, 7-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Mount Pleasant, 11-2, 3

2. Southmoreland, 8-1, 1

3. Waynesburg, 10-3, 2

4. Deer Lakes, 8-1, 4

5. Avonworth, 7-4, NR

Out: Ellwood City (9-2, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ligonier Valley, 12-1, 1

2. Laurel, 9-1, 3

3. Frazier, 10-3, 4

4. Shenango, 11-3, 2

5. OLSH, 11-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. West Greene, 10-2, 1

2. Springdale, 7-2, 4

3. Leechburg, 6-4, 2

4. Union, 7-6, 5

5. South Side, 7-3, 3

Out: none

