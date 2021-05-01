WPIAL softball rankings | May 1, 2021
By:
Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 4:12 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bethel Park, 10-0, 1
2. Hempfield, 8-3, NR
3. Norwin, 9-2, 2
4. Mt. Lebanon, 8-4, 3
5. Seneca Valley, 8-6, NR
Out: Pine-Richland (6-6, 4), North Allegheny (6-7, 5)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Penn-Trafford, 9-3, 1
2. West Allegheny, 10-2, 3
3. Chartiers Valley, 9-4, 2
4. North Hills, 9-2, 4
5. Shaler, 7-3, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 12-2, 1
2. Beaver, 9-0, 2
3. West Mifflin, 13-1, 3
4. Montour, 8-3, 4
5. Yough, 7-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Mount Pleasant, 11-2, 3
2. Southmoreland, 8-1, 1
3. Waynesburg, 10-3, 2
4. Deer Lakes, 8-1, 4
5. Avonworth, 7-4, NR
Out: Ellwood City (9-2, 5)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ligonier Valley, 12-1, 1
2. Laurel, 9-1, 3
3. Frazier, 10-3, 4
4. Shenango, 11-3, 2
5. OLSH, 11-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. West Greene, 10-2, 1
2. Springdale, 7-2, 4
3. Leechburg, 6-4, 2
4. Union, 7-6, 5
5. South Side, 7-3, 3
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Softball• Norwin softball team expects to keep on contending
• Fox Chapel softball gives up big lead before winning in 7th inning
• Trib 10: Power rankings get a shake-up as crunch time approaches
• Washington softball forfeits remaining games, hopes for better seasons ahead
• WPIAL clinched for April 28, 2021: Softball elites punch tickets to playoffs