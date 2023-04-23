TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 23, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 4:00 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seneca Valley, 9-1, 2

2. Norwin, 11-2, 3

3. Hempfield, 11-2, 1

4. North Allegheny, 10-4, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 4-7, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 12-0, 1

2. Armstrong, 11-1, 2

3. Trinity, 10-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 13-1, 4

5. North Hills, 10-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 11-0, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 12-1, 2

3. Montour, 9-1, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 9-3, 5

5. Knoch, 6-5, NR

Out: Indiana (10-3, 4)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 12-1, 1

2. Waynesburg, 9-2, 4

3. Deer Lakes, 7-2, 3

4. Southmoreland, 6-2, 2

5. Hopewell, 7-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 9-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 10-2, 3

3. Greensburg C.C., 6-1, 4

4. OLSH, 8-2, NR

5. Laurel, 8-2, 2

Out: Charleroi (9-2, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 11-1, 1

2. Frazier, 7-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 12-0, 3

4. Chartiers-Houston, 6-5, 4

5. West Greene, 7-5, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

