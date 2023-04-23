WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 23, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 4:00 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seneca Valley, 9-1, 2
2. Norwin, 11-2, 3
3. Hempfield, 11-2, 1
4. North Allegheny, 10-4, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 4-7, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 12-0, 1
2. Armstrong, 11-1, 2
3. Trinity, 10-1, 3
4. West Allegheny, 13-1, 4
5. North Hills, 10-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 11-0, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 12-1, 2
3. Montour, 9-1, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 9-3, 5
5. Knoch, 6-5, NR
Out: Indiana (10-3, 4)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 12-1, 1
2. Waynesburg, 9-2, 4
3. Deer Lakes, 7-2, 3
4. Southmoreland, 6-2, 2
5. Hopewell, 7-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 9-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 10-2, 3
3. Greensburg C.C., 6-1, 4
4. OLSH, 8-2, NR
5. Laurel, 8-2, 2
Out: Charleroi (9-2, 5)
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 11-1, 1
2. Frazier, 7-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 12-0, 3
4. Chartiers-Houston, 6-5, 4
5. West Greene, 7-5, 5
Out: none
