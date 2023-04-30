WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 30, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 4:44 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seneca Valley, 11-1, 1
2. Norwin, 13-3, 2
3. Hempfield, 12-2, 3
4. North Allegheny, 12-4, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 5-8, NR
Out: Canon-McMillan (5-9, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 14-0, 1
2. Armstrong, 13-1, 2
3. Trinity, 12-1, 3
4. West Allegheny, 16-1, 4
5. North Hills, 12-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 12-0, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 14-1, 2
3. Montour, 11-1, 3
4. West Mifflin, 10-3, NR
5. Belle Vernon, 10-4, 4
Out: Knoch (7-6, 5)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 14-1, 1
2. Waynesburg, 11-2, 2
3. Southmoreland, 9-2, 4
4. Deer Lakes, 8-3, 3
5. Mohawk, 9-4, NR
Out: Hopewell (9-4, 5)
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 12-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 13-2, 2
3. Greensburg C.C., 9-1, 3
4. OLSH, 10-2, 4
5. Laurel, 11-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 11-2, 1
2. Frazier, 9-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 13-0, 3
4. Chartiers-Houston, 9-5, 4
5. West Greene, 9-6, 5
Out: none
