WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 30, 2023

By:
Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 4:44 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seneca Valley, 11-1, 1

2. Norwin, 13-3, 2

3. Hempfield, 12-2, 3

4. North Allegheny, 12-4, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 5-8, NR

Out: Canon-McMillan (5-9, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 14-0, 1

2. Armstrong, 13-1, 2

3. Trinity, 12-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 16-1, 4

5. North Hills, 12-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 12-0, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 14-1, 2

3. Montour, 11-1, 3

4. West Mifflin, 10-3, NR

5. Belle Vernon, 10-4, 4

Out: Knoch (7-6, 5)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 14-1, 1

2. Waynesburg, 11-2, 2

3. Southmoreland, 9-2, 4

4. Deer Lakes, 8-3, 3

5. Mohawk, 9-4, NR

Out: Hopewell (9-4, 5)

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 12-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 13-2, 2

3. Greensburg C.C., 9-1, 3

4. OLSH, 10-2, 4

5. Laurel, 11-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 11-2, 1

2. Frazier, 9-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 13-0, 3

4. Chartiers-Houston, 9-5, 4

5. West Greene, 9-6, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

