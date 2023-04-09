TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 9, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 6:54 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seneca Valley, 5-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 7-2, 2

3. Hempfield, 6-1, 3

4. Norwin, 6-2, 5

5. Pine-Richland, 2-5, NR

Out: Mt. Lebanon (2-3, 4)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 7-0, 2

2. Armstrong, 5-1, 3

3. Trinity, 6-1, 4

4. West Allegheny, 8-0, NR

5. North Hills, 6-1, 1

Out: Latrobe (6-1, 5)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, 1

2. Montour, 4-0, 2

3. Chartiers Valley, 5-1, 5

4. Belle Vernon, 6-2, 3

5. Indiana, 7-1, NR

Out: Beaver (3-4, 4)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 8-0, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 5-0, 3

3. Southmoreland, 3-1, NR

4. Burrell, 4-2, 5

5. Waynesburg, 4-2, NR

Out: Yough (3-1, 2), Ellwood City (3-1, 4)

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 3-0, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 5-0, 3

3. Charleroi, 6-0, 4

4. Laurel, 3-1, 2

5. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 4-1, 1

2. Frazier, 3-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 7-0, 3

4. West Greene, 6-3, 4

5. South Side, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

