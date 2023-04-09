WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 9, 2023

VIDEO: Rebel Yell Podcast: Softball Player of the Week: Shaylyn Shall of Western Beaver

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Armstrong’s Jessie Pugh connects on a double against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning.

If Javascript is disabled browser, to place orders please visit the page where our photos are available to purchase.