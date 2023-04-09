WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending April 9, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 6:54 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seneca Valley, 5-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 7-2, 2
3. Hempfield, 6-1, 3
4. Norwin, 6-2, 5
5. Pine-Richland, 2-5, NR
Out: Mt. Lebanon (2-3, 4)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 7-0, 2
2. Armstrong, 5-1, 3
3. Trinity, 6-1, 4
4. West Allegheny, 8-0, NR
5. North Hills, 6-1, 1
Out: Latrobe (6-1, 5)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, 1
2. Montour, 4-0, 2
3. Chartiers Valley, 5-1, 5
4. Belle Vernon, 6-2, 3
5. Indiana, 7-1, NR
Out: Beaver (3-4, 4)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 8-0, 1
2. Deer Lakes, 5-0, 3
3. Southmoreland, 3-1, NR
4. Burrell, 4-2, 5
5. Waynesburg, 4-2, NR
Out: Yough (3-1, 2), Ellwood City (3-1, 4)
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 3-0, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 5-0, 3
3. Charleroi, 6-0, 4
4. Laurel, 3-1, 2
5. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 4-1, 1
2. Frazier, 3-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 7-0, 3
4. West Greene, 6-3, 4
5. South Side, 3-1, 5
Out: none
