WPIAL takes no action against Mt. Lebanon basketball coach for objecting to official

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 3:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Joe David gives instructions during a game against Penn Hills on Jan. 23, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Mt. Lebanon boys basketball coach Joe David testified in a WPIAL hearing Thursday that he was very uncomfortable with one of the officials assigned to his game, but insisted he never threatened take his team and leave.

The WPIAL questioned coaches, administrators and officials involved in Saturday’s nonsection game at Quaker Valley and decided no disciplinary action was needed, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

“If a coach or somebody would walk out or not play a game because of an official, then there would certainly be (discipline),” she said, but the WPIAL didn’t find that to be the case here.

The WPIAL held the hearing online.

“There was no hint whatsoever of me ever not playing this basketball game,” David told the WPIAL panel. “Quite honestly, it’s very, very insulting to think that I would have the low character … to say that I’m going to take my team and walk to the bus.”

According to testimony, David voiced his objection that official Mario Seneca was working the contest shortly before Saturday’s game. According to testimony, Seneca hadn’t worked any Mt. Lebanon basketball games since the 2012 WPIAL playoffs because of a lingering conflict from nine years ago.

David said he believed the WPIAL had banned Seneca from working Mt. Lebanon games, and voiced his concerns about 20 minutes before tipoff, after realizing Seneca was among the three-man officiating crew.

The WPIAL is not involved in assigning officials for regular-season games.

After discussions between Quaker Valley athletic director Mike Mastroianni and referee Dom DeFrancisis, the game was played with only two officials. Quaker Valley decided to pay Seneca anyway as part of the resolution. Mastroianni said he was the one who first suggested using two officials.

In an email explaining the dilemma, Mastroianni told the WPIAL that Mt. Lebanon would “have to leave and not play if (Seneca) was not removed.” However, Mastroianni told the WPIAL panel Thursday that David never directly threatened to leave.

“He did indicate that he was very uncomfortable and wasn’t sure they could play the game,” Mastroianni said, “but I never thought that they were not going to play the game.”

The WPIAL heard testimony from David, Mastroianni, Seneca, DeFrancisis and Mt. Lebanon athletic director John Grogan.

