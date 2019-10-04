WPIAL team golf championship sites and brackets announced

By:

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 3:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s J.F. Aber chips onto the green on Hole 16 during the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Allegheny Country Club.

The brackets and competition sites for next week’s WPIAL boys and girls golf team championships were released Friday.

The two Class AA boys semifinal tournaments will take place at Beaver Valley Golf Course and River Forest Golf Course on Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m. with the top three teams from each site advancing to the championship on Thursday.

Teams from Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy and South Side will play at Beaver Valley.

As the six-time defending WPIAL Class AA champion, Sewickley Academy is a heavy favorite heading into the tournament, especially after senior J.F. Aber brought home the WPIAL Class AA individual championship last Thursday.

The teams playing at River Forest will consist of Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park and Uniontown.

The Class AAA semifinals will take place at Links at Spring Church and Indian Run Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The nine teams at Indian Run will be Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson and Upper St. Clair.

Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township and Seneca Valley will play at Links at Spring Church.

The four Class AA girls teams — Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City and Greensburg Central Catholic — will advance straight to the championship, but nine Class AAA teams will have to compete for four spots on Monday at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

Those teams are Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Trafford, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair.

The championships will take place at Cedarbrook Golf Course on Thursday, beginning at 10 am. The girls teams will play the Red course and the boys teams will play the Gold course.

Find the full brackets here:

Boys AAA

Boys AA

Girls

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Blackhawk, Burrell, Butler, Carmichaels, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Keystone Oaks, Latrobe, Mars, McGuffey, Moon, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Riverside, Riverview, Seneca Valley, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, South Side, Thomas Jefferson, Uniontown, Upper St. Clair