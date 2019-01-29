WPIAL team wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 28, 2019

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 1:18 PM

WPIAL wrestling rankings

Class AAA

Team, record, previous

1. Kiski Area, 11-0, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 10-2, 3

3. Hempfield, 12-2, 2

4. Canon-McMillan, 7-2, 5

5. Thomas Jefferson, 15-0, 6

6. Waynesburg, 13-1, 4

7. Norwin, 14-3, 7

8. Mt. Lebanon, 10-3, 8

9. North Allegheny, 10-3, NR

10. Greensburg Salem, 6-4, 10

Out: Peters Township (6-3, 9)

Class AA

1. Burrell, 7-2, 1

2. Burgettstown, 10-1, 4

3. Quaker Valley, 14-5, 8

4. Beth-Center, 10-4, 5

5. Derry, 10-4, 3

6. Freedom, 6-2, 2

7. McGuffey, 10-6, 4

8. Keystone Oaks, 10-2, 7

9. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 8

10. Laurel, 9-7, NR

Out: Valley (8-3, 10)

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

