WPIAL team wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 28, 2019
By: Paul Schofield
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 1:18 PM
Class AAA
Team, record, previous
1. Kiski Area, 11-0, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 10-2, 3
3. Hempfield, 12-2, 2
4. Canon-McMillan, 7-2, 5
5. Thomas Jefferson, 15-0, 6
6. Waynesburg, 13-1, 4
7. Norwin, 14-3, 7
8. Mt. Lebanon, 10-3, 8
9. North Allegheny, 10-3, NR
10. Greensburg Salem, 6-4, 10
Out: Peters Township (6-3, 9)
Class AA
1. Burrell, 7-2, 1
2. Burgettstown, 10-1, 4
3. Quaker Valley, 14-5, 8
4. Beth-Center, 10-4, 5
5. Derry, 10-4, 3
6. Freedom, 6-2, 2
7. McGuffey, 10-6, 4
8. Keystone Oaks, 10-2, 7
9. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 8
10. Laurel, 9-7, NR
Out: Valley (8-3, 10)
