WPIAL wrestling teams find out opponents for PIAA team tournament

By: Paul Schofield

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 10:36 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Kiski Area’s Enzo Morlacci works against Seneca Valley’s Antonio Amelio at 145 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Now that the Burrell and Kiski Area wrestling teams have successfully defended their WPIAL titles, they can focus on winning PIAA championships.

The PIAA team tournament begins Monday in both Class AAA and Class AA.

Canon-McMillan, which defeated Waynesburg for third place in Class AAA, will travel to Pittsburgh to face City League champion Carrick at 7 p.m. Monday at Carrick High School. The winner advances to Hershey.

Beth-Center, which defeated Quaker Valley for third place in Class AA, will face District 10 runner-up Conneaut Area at 7 p.m.

The other four teams — Kiski Area, Seneca Valley, Burrell and Freedom — will begin action Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Kiski Area will face the winner of the Cumberland Valley/Owen J. Roberts match at 8 p.m., and Seneca Valley will battle District 6 champion Mifflin County at 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan or Carrick will face District 3 champion Cedar Cliff at 8. Cumberland Valley is the District 3 third-place team, and Owen J. Roberts is the District 1 third-place team.

Burrell will face the winner of the Newport/Danville match at 4 p.m., while Freedom faces District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge at 2. Newport is the District 3 runner-up, and Danville is the District 4 third-place team.

