WPIAL teams pile up offense in first round of PIAA playoffs

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 12:05 PM

WPIAL teams didn’t skimp on the offense in the opening round of the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs.

Eleven district teams scored nine or more runs in their state openers, including California baseball, which throttled Rockwood, 17-7 in Class A.

There were many more crooked numbers on scoreboards.

Franklin Regional beat Cathedral Prep, 13-4, in Class 5A, while Beaver put up the same number of runs in a 13-3 win over Punxsutawney in 4A.

Also on the baseball side: North Allegheny topped McDowell, 10-2, in 6A; Hopewell beat Bedford, 9-3, in 3A; and Seton La Salle downed Lakeview, 9-1, in 2A.

In softball, three-time defending state champion Hempfield piled up a 13-3, six-inning win over Chambersburg in the 6A first round, while West Allegheny and Penn-Trafford scored plentiful wins in 5A, 15-6 over Exeter, and 13-5 over Central Mountain, respectively.

In 4A, Mt. Pleasant picked up a 9-4 win over Bellefonte, while Frazier held off Marion Center, 9-6, in 3A.

