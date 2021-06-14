WPIAL upholds suspensions of Seton LaSalle football coaches

Monday, June 14, 2021 | 11:24 PM

Tribune-Review Mauro Monz oversees Carlynton practice in 2014.

The WPIAL heard additional evidence about Seton LaSalle’s suspended football coaches during a lengthy hearing Monday but ultimately reached the same decision.

As a result, coach Mauro Monz and assistant Jason Pinkston remain suspended for one year.

“The board listen to additional testimony and felt that the sanctions provided on March 30 were appropriate and still applicable and upheld them,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

The WPIAL held a closed-door hearing in Green Tree that lasted more than an hour and a half Monday. It was Seton LaSalle’s second hearing before the WPIAL board. The first was March 30, and four schools raised recruiting allegations that day against Seton LaSalle’s first-year staff.

Monz and Pinkston were hired in November.

Along with the two coaching suspensions, Seton LaSalle principal Lauren Martin and the school’s administration were publicly admonished in March by the WPIAL “for their lack of institutional oversight.”

Seton LaSalle appealed the WPIAL decision to the PIAA, and the PIAA scheduled an appeal hearing June 2. However, that hearing was canceled, and the PIAA sent the dispute back to the WPIAL for Seton LaSalle to present new evidence.

Now that the WPIAL has heard that additional evidence and upheld its earlier decision, Seton LaSalle can appeal to the PIAA once again.

