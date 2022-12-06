WPIAL well represented on PVCA all-state girls volleyball teams

By:

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 1:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman sets up a score during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Garnet Valley on Nov. 19, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications Tuesday with the release of the all-state selections.

Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley on Nov. 19, were all-state picks led by now three-time honoree Mia Tuman, a senior outside hitter

Also garnering all-state recognition from the Tigers were second-time honoree Caroline Curran, a senior libero; and first-time selections in senior outside/right side hitter Ella Deeter, senior outside hitter Carissa Treser, and senior middle hitter Ella Zimmer.

Freeport, which won its first state title since 2017 with a 3-0 sweep of York Catholic in the Class 2A title game, placed three members on the all-state list: senior setter Cassidy Dell, junior middle hitter Josie Russo and junior outside hitter Sydney Selker.

Dell also was recognized as an all-state player last year in Class 3A.

Others earning a third all-state nod are North Catholic seniors Ally Feczko (outside hitter) and Sydney Jones (setter), Frazier senior outside hitter Jensyn Hartman, and Pine-Richland senior outside hitter Kaili Doctor.

Second-time honorees are Shenango senior outside hitter Kylee Rubin, Latrobe senior setter Lily Fenton, Thomas Jefferson senior outside hitter Delaney DConcannon and Hampton junior outside hitter Emmy Schrom.

Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL all-state selections

Class 4A

Olivia Congdon, Junior, Middle Hitter, Seneca Valley

Caroline Curran, Senior, Libero, North Allegheny

Ella Deeter, Senior, Outside Hitter/Right Side, North Allegheny

Kaili Doctor, Senior, Outside Hitter, Pine-Richland

Isabelle Hoppe, Freshman, Setter/Right Side, Pine-Richland

Mailea Hufnagel, Junior, Outside Hitter, Peters Township

Gianna Reamer, Freshman, Outside Hitter, Canon-McMillan

Kate Schall, Senior, Outside Hitter, Penn-Trafford

Carissa Treser, Senior, Outside Hitter, North Allegheny

Mia Tuman, Senior, Outside Hitter, North Allegheny

Kate Yanni, Senior, Outside Hitter, Pine-Richland

Ella Zimmer, Senior, Middle Hitter, North Allegheny

Class 3A

Lauren Atwell, Senior, Middle Hitter, Mars

Kylie Barto, Senior, Right Side, Montour

Delaney Concannon, Senior, Outside Hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Ally Feczko, Senior, Outside Hitter, North Catholic

Lily Fenton, Senior, Setter, Latrobe

Abbie Huey, Senior, Outside Hitter, Indiana

Sydnei Jones, Senior, Setter, North Catholic

Ava Laroux, Senior, Middle Hitter, South Fayette

Katie McNelly, Senior, Middle Hitter, North Catholic

Lily Peterson, Senior, Middle Hitter, Moon

Riley Samuel, Junior, Middle Hitter, Oakland Catholic

Emmy Schrom, Junior, Outside Hitter, Hampton

Class 2A

Sophie Culley, Senior, Middle Hitter, Avonworth

Chloe List, Junior, Outside Hitter, Beaver

Taylor Godshall, Senior, Middle Hitter, Central Valley

Cassidy Dell, Senior, Setter, Freeport

Josie Russo, Junior, Middle Hitter, Freeport

Sydney Selker, Junior, Outside Hitter, Freeport

Reese Bintrim, Senior, Middle Hitter, Laurel

Annica Kagle, Junior, Right Side, Quaker Valley

Emilee Fedrizzi, Senior, Outside Hitter, Shenango

Kylee Rubin, Senior, Outside Hitter, Shenango

Class A

Keira Kozlowski, Senior, Outside Hitter, Bishop Canevin

Jensyn Hartman, Senior, Outside Hitter, Frazier

Beth Cree, Senior, Outside Hitter, Carmichaels

Elise Booker, Senior, Outside Hitter, Union

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver, Bishop Canevin, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Central Valley, Frazier, Freeport, Hampton, Indiana, Latrobe, Laurel, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Shenango, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson