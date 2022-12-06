WPIAL well represented on PVCA all-state girls volleyball teams
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 1:58 PM
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications Tuesday with the release of the all-state selections.
Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley on Nov. 19, were all-state picks led by now three-time honoree Mia Tuman, a senior outside hitter
Also garnering all-state recognition from the Tigers were second-time honoree Caroline Curran, a senior libero; and first-time selections in senior outside/right side hitter Ella Deeter, senior outside hitter Carissa Treser, and senior middle hitter Ella Zimmer.
Freeport, which won its first state title since 2017 with a 3-0 sweep of York Catholic in the Class 2A title game, placed three members on the all-state list: senior setter Cassidy Dell, junior middle hitter Josie Russo and junior outside hitter Sydney Selker.
Dell also was recognized as an all-state player last year in Class 3A.
Others earning a third all-state nod are North Catholic seniors Ally Feczko (outside hitter) and Sydney Jones (setter), Frazier senior outside hitter Jensyn Hartman, and Pine-Richland senior outside hitter Kaili Doctor.
Second-time honorees are Shenango senior outside hitter Kylee Rubin, Latrobe senior setter Lily Fenton, Thomas Jefferson senior outside hitter Delaney DConcannon and Hampton junior outside hitter Emmy Schrom.
Class 4A
Olivia Congdon, Junior, Middle Hitter, Seneca Valley
Caroline Curran, Senior, Libero, North Allegheny
Ella Deeter, Senior, Outside Hitter/Right Side, North Allegheny
Kaili Doctor, Senior, Outside Hitter, Pine-Richland
Isabelle Hoppe, Freshman, Setter/Right Side, Pine-Richland
Mailea Hufnagel, Junior, Outside Hitter, Peters Township
Gianna Reamer, Freshman, Outside Hitter, Canon-McMillan
Kate Schall, Senior, Outside Hitter, Penn-Trafford
Carissa Treser, Senior, Outside Hitter, North Allegheny
Mia Tuman, Senior, Outside Hitter, North Allegheny
Kate Yanni, Senior, Outside Hitter, Pine-Richland
Ella Zimmer, Senior, Middle Hitter, North Allegheny
Class 3A
Lauren Atwell, Senior, Middle Hitter, Mars
Kylie Barto, Senior, Right Side, Montour
Delaney Concannon, Senior, Outside Hitter, Thomas Jefferson
Ally Feczko, Senior, Outside Hitter, North Catholic
Lily Fenton, Senior, Setter, Latrobe
Abbie Huey, Senior, Outside Hitter, Indiana
Sydnei Jones, Senior, Setter, North Catholic
Ava Laroux, Senior, Middle Hitter, South Fayette
Katie McNelly, Senior, Middle Hitter, North Catholic
Lily Peterson, Senior, Middle Hitter, Moon
Riley Samuel, Junior, Middle Hitter, Oakland Catholic
Emmy Schrom, Junior, Outside Hitter, Hampton
Class 2A
Sophie Culley, Senior, Middle Hitter, Avonworth
Chloe List, Junior, Outside Hitter, Beaver
Taylor Godshall, Senior, Middle Hitter, Central Valley
Cassidy Dell, Senior, Setter, Freeport
Josie Russo, Junior, Middle Hitter, Freeport
Sydney Selker, Junior, Outside Hitter, Freeport
Reese Bintrim, Senior, Middle Hitter, Laurel
Annica Kagle, Junior, Right Side, Quaker Valley
Emilee Fedrizzi, Senior, Outside Hitter, Shenango
Kylee Rubin, Senior, Outside Hitter, Shenango
Class A
Keira Kozlowski, Senior, Outside Hitter, Bishop Canevin
Jensyn Hartman, Senior, Outside Hitter, Frazier
Beth Cree, Senior, Outside Hitter, Carmichaels
Elise Booker, Senior, Outside Hitter, Union
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
