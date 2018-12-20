WPIAL wrestling standings through Dec. 19, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, December 20, 2018 | 5:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr pins Penn Trafford’s Wesley Stull in the 138 bout Wednesday, at Kiski Area High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL team wrestling standings for the 2018-19 season through Dec. 19.

The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for the section tournaments.

The top team in each sub-section faces the runner-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship, while the two third-place finishers face off to determine the fifth qualifier from that section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.

Teams, sub-section record

Class AAA

Section 1A

Franklin Regional, 2-0

Kiski Area, 2-0

Norwin, 1-1

Plum, 1-1

Central Catholic, 0-2

Penn-Trafford, 0-2

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem, 2-0

Hempfield, 2-0

Latrobe, 1-1

Woodland Hills, 1-1

Gateway, 0-2

Penn Hills, 0-2

Section 2A

Connellsville, 2-0

Thomas Jefferson, 2-0

Albert Gallatin, 1-1

West Mifflin, 1-1

Belle Vernon, 0-2

McKeesport, 0-2

Section 2B

Mt. Lebanon, 2-0

Peters Township, 2-0

Upper St. Clair, 1-0

Ringgold, 0-1

Baldwin, 0-2

Bethel Park, 0-2

Section 3A

Seneca Valley, 2-0

Armstrong, 1-1

Butler, 1-1

Mars, 1-1

Pine-Richland, 1-1

Knoch, 0-2

Section 3B

Hampton, 2-0

North Allegheny, 2-0

Fox Chapel, 1-1

Indiana, 1-1

North Hills, 0-2

Shaler, 0-2

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan, 2-0

South Fayette, 1-0

West Allegheny, 1-1

Ambridge, 0-1

New Castle, 0-2

Section 4B

Trinity, 2-0

Moon, 1-1

Waynesburg, 1-1

Chartiers Valley, 0-1

Montour, 0-1

Class AA

Section 1A

Burgettstown, 2-0

Washington, 1-0

Fort Cherry, 1-1

Chartiers-Houston, 0-1

South Park, 0-2

(Avella could not field a team)

Section 1B

McGuffey, 2-0

Bentworth, 1-0

Beth-Center, 1-0

Jefferson-Morgan, 0-2

West Greene, 0-2

(Mapletown could not field a team)

Section 2A

Freedom, 2-0

Laurel, 2-0

Beaver, 1-1

Ellwood City, 1-1

Blackhawk, 0-2

Central Valley, 0-2

Section 2B

Keystone Oaks, 2-0

Quaker Valley, 2-0

South Side Beaver, 2-0

Avonworth, 0-2

Carlynton, 0-2

Hopewell, 0-2

Section 3A

Burrell, 2-0

Valley, 2-0

Summit Academy, 1-1

Highlands, 0-1

South Allegheny, 0-1

Riverview, 0-2

Section 3B

Derry, 2-0

Elizabeth Forward, 1-1

Mt. Pleasant, 1-1

Southmoreland, 1-1

Yough, 1-1

Frazier, 0-2

