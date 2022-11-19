WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 6:39 PM

Submitted Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld

The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A.

That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports practice. Auld, 24, is a 2016 Norwin grad and a 2020 graduate of Waynesburg University.

Auld was an assistant coach at Waynesburg. He was inspired to coach by close friend Gary Ingelido, his AAU coach, and Waynesburg coach Tim Fusina. Ingelido was also an assistant coach at Penn-Trafford, Woodland Hills and Penn Hills.

He replaces Mark Zahorchak, who resigned for personal reasons after last season. He finished 17-62 in four seasons.

The first-year coach inherits a team that was 3-19 overall and 0-10 in Section 3-6A. The Golden Lions are now in Class 4A playing against Freeport, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana and Knoch.

“It’s going to be a learning experience for the players to know me and the staff, for me and the staff to know them,” Auld said. “We have tough kids, guys who want to win, but they must learn how to win.

“We have guys who can score, distribute and rebound. They want to learn new things.”

Auld has surrounded himself with assistants familiar with the players: Ty George, an assistant football coach, Denny Little, a teacher in the district, and Penn-Trafford softball coach and former Golden Lion Jerry Cooley.

The Golden Lions return three starters: junior guard Ryan Burkart, junior guard Markeece Walker and junior forward Julian Stevens.

“Ryan plays at his own pace and is fundamentally sound,” Auld said. “Markeece is tough and can create, and Julian brings his football mentality to the court.”

Auld also is counting on freshman forward Luke Rullo, junior guard Nick Heinnickel, sophomore forward Braedon Leatherman and senior guard Jeremiah Ewing.

“The goal is to build the program,” Auld said. “Building a successful program is a process and takes time.

“We have to teach them how to work hard. I just want to see use improve every practice. We just need to get better, and I’m eager to see this program grow.”

And for the youngest coach in the WPIAL, patience will be the key.

At a glance

Coach: Cam Auld

Last year’s record: 3-19 (0-10 Section 3-6A)

Returning starters: Ryan Burkart (Jr., G), Markeece Walker (Jr., G), Julian Stevens (Jr., F)

Top newcomers: Luke Rullo (Fr., F), Nick Heinnickel (Jr., G), Braedon Leatherman (So., F), Jeremiah Ewing (Sr., G)

