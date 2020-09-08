WPISL opens season with varsity games, JV tournament

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 | 12:12 PM

Metro Creative

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League kicked off its season over the weekend, and in varsity league play Sunday and Monday, Baldwin, Ellwood City, Seneca Valley and Montour picked up doubleheader sweeps.

Baldwin stopped Mt. Pleasant twice, while Ellwood City took its twinbill against Hempfield. The Highlanders and Wolverines averaged 14 and 15.5 runs, respectively in their sweeps.

Seneca Valley tallied a total of 19 runs in a pair of victories against 2019 league runner-up Plum.

On Monday, Montour scored a combined 37 runs in wins over Bethel Park.

Peters Township split with Mt. Lebanon, while West Allegheny and Shaler each won a game of their doubleheader.

Seven doubleheaders are on Week 2’s varsity schedule Sunday. North Hills, the 2019 WPISL champion, and North Allegheny open their seasons against Shaler and Hempfield, respectively.

In junior varsity action, Montour defeated Shaler, 13-10, Sunday to win the fifth annual WPISL Opening Pitch Tournament. The Spartans went 1-2 in pool play and also topped Mt. Lebanon Blue in the bracket semifinals.

Week 1 Varsity Scores

Sunday

Baldwin 13, Mt. Pleasant 1

Baldwin 15, Mt. Pleasant 9

Ellwood City 18, Hempfield 3

Ellwood City 13, Hempfield 1

Seneca Valley, 4, Plum 1

Seneca Valley 15, Plum 11

Peters Township 12, Mt. Lebanon 4

Mt. Lebanon 12, Peters Township 1

Monday

Montour 15, Bethel Park 9

Montour 22, Bethel Park 15

West Allegheny 6, Shaler 5

Shaler 11, West Allegheny 10

Week 2 Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 13

Varsity doubleheaders

Mt. Pleasant at Peters Township, Peterswood Park, noon and 2 p.m.

Baldwin at Bethel Park, Bethel Park High School, 1 and 3 p.m.

Ellwood City at Plum, Plum Borough Fields, 2 and 4 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, Scharmyn Park, 2 and 4 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, Marshall Middle School, 3 and 5 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Montour, Fairhaven Park, 5 and 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Middle Field, 5 and 7 p.m.

