WPISL playoff tournament set for Saturday, Sunday

By:
Friday, October 23, 2020 | 4:41 PM

A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League varsity champion will be crowned this weekend as 13 teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Mt. Lebanon’s WPISL program will host the games on a pair of area fields.

The first round and quarterfinals will be Saturday, with the semifinals and championship game on Sunday.

Montour, which finished first in the regular season standings with a 13-1 record, earned the top seed. Seneca Valley (12-2) and Bethel Park (11-3) are the second and third seeds, respectively. All three received byes into the quarterfinals.

Defending champion North Hills (10-4) owns the No. 4 seed and will match up with No. 13 Mt. Pleasant (1-11). The winner will take on the winner of No. 3 North Allegheny (9-5) and No. 12 Ellwood City (3-11). Both first-round games are at 1 p.m.

Other first-round games Saturday will see No. 8 Mt. Lebanon (6-8) meet No. 9 Peters Township (6-8) at 11:15 a.m., No. 7 Plum (7-7) against No. 10 West Allegheny (5-9) at 11:15, and No. 6 Shaler (8-6) versus No. 11 Baldwin (5-9) at 4:30.

Playoff Tournament Schedule

Saturday

First Round

No. 8 Mt. Lebanon vs No. 9 Peters Township, 11:15 a.m., Middle Field

No. 7 Plum vs. No. 10 West Allegheny, 11:15 a.m., Seymour Field

No. 4 North Hills vs. No. 13 Mt. Pleasant, 1 p.m., Middle Field

No. 3 North Allegheny vs. No. 12 Ellwood City, 1 p.m., Seymour Field

No. 6 Shaler vs. No. 11 Baldwin, 4:30 p.m., Middle Field

Quarterfinals

Mt. Lebanon/Peters Township vs. No. 1 Montour, 2:45 p.m., Middle Field

Plum/West Allegheny vs. No. 2 Seneca Valley, 2:45 p.m., Seymour Field

North Hills/Mt. Pleasant vs. North Allegheny/Ellwood City, 6:15 p.m., Middle Field

Shaler/Baldwin vs. No. 3 Bethel Park, 8 p.m., Middle Field

Sunday

Semifinals

Middle and Seymour Fields, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Middle Field, 7 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More High School Softball

Montour wraps up WPISL regular-season title
WPISL teams hope to finish regular season strong as playoffs loom
WPISL teams continue push to league playoffs
WPISL teams gearing up for stretch run
Bethel Park, Plum, North Allegheny earn WPISL Week 2 sweeps

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me