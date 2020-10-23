WPISL playoff tournament set for Saturday, Sunday

Friday, October 23, 2020 | 4:41 PM

Metro Creative

A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League varsity champion will be crowned this weekend as 13 teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Mt. Lebanon’s WPISL program will host the games on a pair of area fields.

The first round and quarterfinals will be Saturday, with the semifinals and championship game on Sunday.

Montour, which finished first in the regular season standings with a 13-1 record, earned the top seed. Seneca Valley (12-2) and Bethel Park (11-3) are the second and third seeds, respectively. All three received byes into the quarterfinals.

Defending champion North Hills (10-4) owns the No. 4 seed and will match up with No. 13 Mt. Pleasant (1-11). The winner will take on the winner of No. 3 North Allegheny (9-5) and No. 12 Ellwood City (3-11). Both first-round games are at 1 p.m.

Other first-round games Saturday will see No. 8 Mt. Lebanon (6-8) meet No. 9 Peters Township (6-8) at 11:15 a.m., No. 7 Plum (7-7) against No. 10 West Allegheny (5-9) at 11:15, and No. 6 Shaler (8-6) versus No. 11 Baldwin (5-9) at 4:30.

Playoff Tournament Schedule

Saturday

First Round

No. 8 Mt. Lebanon vs No. 9 Peters Township, 11:15 a.m., Middle Field

No. 7 Plum vs. No. 10 West Allegheny, 11:15 a.m., Seymour Field

No. 4 North Hills vs. No. 13 Mt. Pleasant, 1 p.m., Middle Field

No. 3 North Allegheny vs. No. 12 Ellwood City, 1 p.m., Seymour Field

No. 6 Shaler vs. No. 11 Baldwin, 4:30 p.m., Middle Field

Quarterfinals

Mt. Lebanon/Peters Township vs. No. 1 Montour, 2:45 p.m., Middle Field

Plum/West Allegheny vs. No. 2 Seneca Valley, 2:45 p.m., Seymour Field

North Hills/Mt. Pleasant vs. North Allegheny/Ellwood City, 6:15 p.m., Middle Field

Shaler/Baldwin vs. No. 3 Bethel Park, 8 p.m., Middle Field

Sunday

Semifinals

Middle and Seymour Fields, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Middle Field, 7 p.m.

