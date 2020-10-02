WPISL teams continue push to league playoffs

By:

Friday, October 2, 2020 | 8:45 AM

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League is winding towards the end of the varsity regular season, and the teams continue to battle for positioning in the team standings.

Montour and Seneca Valley remain at the top of the standings at 9-1. The only blemishes on each teams’ records came in a head-to-head doubleheader split on Sept. 13. Each game ended 12-11.

North Allegheny is close behind the leaders at 7-1. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season last Sunday at the hands of Plum.

North Allegheny and Seneca Valley meet Sunday in a doubleheader at 4 and 6 p.m. at Graham Park in Cranberry.

Plum (5-5), North Hills (5-3) and Bethel Park (5-3) are tracking the leaders heading into Week 5.

The regular season tentatively is scheduled to conclude Oct. 21 and give way to the playoff tournament.

Results

Sunday, September 27

Seneca Valley 17, Ellwood City 5

Seneca Valley 14, Ellwood City 4

Montour 19, Baldwin 3

Montour 19, Baldwin 4

Bethel Park 26, Peters Township 19

Bethel Park 26, Peters Township 17

West Allegheny 29, Mt. Pleasant 10

West Allegheny 20, Mt. Pleasant 19

North Allegheny 16, Plum 12

Plum 18, North Allegheny 8

Mt. Lebanon 6, North Hills 5

North Hills 9, Mt. Lebanon 7

Hempfield vs. Shaler (DH), ppd.

Standings

Montour9-1

Seneca Valley9-1

North Allegheny7-1

Plum5-5

North Hills5-3

Bethel Park5-3

West Allegheny4-6

Mt. Lebanon4-4

Peters Township4-4

Ellwood City2-8

Baldwin3-5

Shaler2-6

Mt. Pleasant1-7

Hempfield0-6

Schedule

Sunday, October 4

Baldwin at Ellwood City, William Rodgers park, 10 a.m. and noon

Plum at Shaler, Hilltop Field, Shaler High School, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Pleasant, Frick Park, 1 an 3 p.m.

Bethel Park at West Allegheny, Oakdale Boro Park, 1 and 3 p.m.

North Hills at Hempfield, Tillbrook Field Complex, 1 and 3 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, Graham Park, 4 and 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Montour, Fairhaven Park, 5 and 7 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Ellwood City, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Hills, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, West Allegheny