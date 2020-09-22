WPISL teams gearing up for stretch run

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 11:59 AM

With four weeks of action left in the regular season, the varsity teams in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League are preparing for the stretch run to the playoffs.

Seneca Valley, Peters Township, Montour, North Allegheny and North Hills swept doubleheaders from their competition Sunday.

North Allegheny (6-0) remains the lone unbeaten team in the league. Seneca Valley (7-1) and Montour (5-1) have lost just once, and North Hills, Peters Township and Plum all have four victories on the season.

West Allegheny and Montour play a doubleheader Wednesday, and a full slate of seven games is scheduled for Sunday.

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Results

Saturday, Sept. 19

North Hills 12, Plum 5

Plum 20, North Hills 19

Sunday, Sept. 20

Seneca Valley 15, Hempfield 4

Seneca Valley 13, Hempfield 3

Peters Township 21, West Allegheny 9

Peters Township 22, West Allegheny 21

Montour 20, Mt. Pleasant 2

Montour 20, Mt. Pleasant 2

Plum 14, Bethel Park 4

Bethel Park 13, Plum 10

Mt. Lebanon 8, Baldwin 7

Baldwin 17, Mt. Lebanon 16

North Allegheny 16, Shaler 5

North Allegheny 12, Shaler 2

North Hills 14, Ellwood City 4

North Hills 13, Ellwood City 3

Standings

As of Sept. 20

Seneca Valley, 7-1

North Allegheny, 6-0

Montour, 5-1

Plum, 4-4

North Hills, 4-2

Peters Township, 4-2

Mt. Lebanon, 3-3

Bethel Park, 3-3

Baldwin, 3-3

Elwood City, 2-6

Shaler, 2-6

West Allegheny, 2-4

Mt. Pleasant, 1-5

Hempfield, 0-6

Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 23

West Allegheny at Montour, Burkett Field, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Seneca Valley at Ellwood City, William Rodgers Park, 10 a.m. and noon

Hempfield at Shaler, Hilltop Field, Shaler High School, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Montour, TBA, noon and 2 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, Bethel Park High School, 1 and 3 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at West Allegheny, Oakdale Boro Park, 1 and 3 p.m.

Plum at North Allegheny, Marshall Middle School, 2 and 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Hills, Scharmyn Park, 2 and 4 p.m.

