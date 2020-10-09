WPISL teams hope to finish regular season strong as playoffs loom

By:

Friday, October 9, 2020 | 5:33 PM

Metro Creative

Montour and Seneca Valley swept doubleheaders Sunday to remain tied atop the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League standings with two games to play.

There is a three-way tie for third with North Allegheny, North Hills and Bethel Park all at 7-3. They have four games remaining.

North Hills and Bethel Park also scored doubleheader sweeps Sunday, while Seneca Valley got the better of North Allegheny in a pair of games.

Shaler took a pair of games from Plum to improve to 6-6, while Mt. Lebanon scored two wins over Mt. Pleasant to move to 6-4.

A doubleheader this Sunday between Seneca Valley (11-1) and North Hills highlights Week 6 of league play.

The regular season concludes Oct. 21.

Results

Sunday, Oct. 4

Baldwin 10, Ellwood City 8

Baldwin 19, Ellwood City 9

Shaler 14, Plum 9

Shaler 16, Plum 5

Mt. Lebanon 16, Mt. Pleasant 3

Mt. Lebanon 26, Mt. Pleasant 8

Bethel Park 22, West Allegheny 1

Bethel Park 19, West Allegheny 9

North Hills 18 Hempfield 6

North Hills 24, Hempfield 6

Seneca Valley 23, North Allegheny 5

Seneca Valley 27, North Allegheny 7

Montour 10, Peters Township 0

Montour 21, Peters Township 12

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Shaler 8, Hempfield 7

Shaler 19, Hempfield 5

Standings

Through Wednesday, Oct. 7

Montour, 11-1

Seneca Valley, 11-1

North Hills, 7-3

North Allegheny, 7-3

Bethel Park, 7-3

Shaler, 6-6

Mt. Lebanon, 6-4

Plum, 5-7

Baldwin, 5-5

West Allegheny, 4-8

Peters Township, 4-6

Ellwood City, 2-10

Mt. Pleasant, 1-9

Hempfield, 0-10

Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 11

Shaler at Ellwood City, 10 a.m. and noon, William Rodgers Park

North Allegheny at Peters Township, noon and 2 p.m.. Peterswood Park Field #10

Hempfield at Plum, noon and 2 p.m., Plum Borough Fields

Mt. Pleasant at Bethel Park, 1 and 3 p.m., Bethel Park High School

West Allegheny at Baldwin, 1 and 3 p.m., Romanus Field

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 2 and 4 p.m.

Montour at Mt. Lebanon, 5 and 7 p.m., Mt. Lebanon Middle School

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Baldwin at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.. Peterswood Park Field #10

Thursday, Oct. 15

Baldwin at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m., Peterswood Park Field #10

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Ellwood City, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Hills, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, West Allegheny