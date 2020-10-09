WPISL teams hope to finish regular season strong as playoffs loom
By:
Friday, October 9, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Montour and Seneca Valley swept doubleheaders Sunday to remain tied atop the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League standings with two games to play.
There is a three-way tie for third with North Allegheny, North Hills and Bethel Park all at 7-3. They have four games remaining.
North Hills and Bethel Park also scored doubleheader sweeps Sunday, while Seneca Valley got the better of North Allegheny in a pair of games.
Shaler took a pair of games from Plum to improve to 6-6, while Mt. Lebanon scored two wins over Mt. Pleasant to move to 6-4.
A doubleheader this Sunday between Seneca Valley (11-1) and North Hills highlights Week 6 of league play.
The regular season concludes Oct. 21.
Results
Sunday, Oct. 4
Baldwin 10, Ellwood City 8
Baldwin 19, Ellwood City 9
Shaler 14, Plum 9
Shaler 16, Plum 5
Mt. Lebanon 16, Mt. Pleasant 3
Mt. Lebanon 26, Mt. Pleasant 8
Bethel Park 22, West Allegheny 1
Bethel Park 19, West Allegheny 9
North Hills 18 Hempfield 6
North Hills 24, Hempfield 6
Seneca Valley 23, North Allegheny 5
Seneca Valley 27, North Allegheny 7
Montour 10, Peters Township 0
Montour 21, Peters Township 12
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Shaler 8, Hempfield 7
Shaler 19, Hempfield 5
Standings
Through Wednesday, Oct. 7
Montour, 11-1
Seneca Valley, 11-1
North Hills, 7-3
North Allegheny, 7-3
Bethel Park, 7-3
Shaler, 6-6
Mt. Lebanon, 6-4
Plum, 5-7
Baldwin, 5-5
West Allegheny, 4-8
Peters Township, 4-6
Ellwood City, 2-10
Mt. Pleasant, 1-9
Hempfield, 0-10
Schedule
Sunday, Oct. 11
Shaler at Ellwood City, 10 a.m. and noon, William Rodgers Park
North Allegheny at Peters Township, noon and 2 p.m.. Peterswood Park Field #10
Hempfield at Plum, noon and 2 p.m., Plum Borough Fields
Mt. Pleasant at Bethel Park, 1 and 3 p.m., Bethel Park High School
West Allegheny at Baldwin, 1 and 3 p.m., Romanus Field
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 2 and 4 p.m.
Montour at Mt. Lebanon, 5 and 7 p.m., Mt. Lebanon Middle School
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Baldwin at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.. Peterswood Park Field #10
Thursday, Oct. 15
Baldwin at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m., Peterswood Park Field #10
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Ellwood City, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Hills, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, West Allegheny