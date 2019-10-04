Yough names Kelsey Kuhns softball coach

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 3:55 PM

Just five years ago, Kelsey Kuhns was leading the Southmoreland softball team from behind the dish.

Suddenly, the former standout catcher is a head coach at another Westmoreland County program.

Kuhns, 23, has been named the next coach at Yough.

She replaces Art “Dutch” Harvey, who resigned in June after six seasons.

Kuhns was an assistant last season at Mt. Pleasant. She is a 2014 Southmoreland graduate and was a four-year starter for the Scotties.

She played college softball at Seton Hill before transferring to Cal (Pa.). She spent less than two years at each place.

“I plan to keep the standards and expectations high,” Kuhns said. “I am a firm believer in setting team and individual player goals, and in turn that typically results in success for a program.

“Dutch has set the bar high. I hope to build a good rapport with the team in order to maintain that level of success. It is essential to have player commitment and ‘buy in’ when trying to reach maximum potential.”

Harvey had a record of 94-30 and guided Yough to a PIAA championship in 2016. The Cougars won four section titles (2015-18) and finished second in the WPIAL twice, in 2015 and ’17.

“Yough is getting a good person, not just a young, ambitious coach,” Mt. Pleasant coach Chris Brunson said. “She will be able to relate to the girls, and she should be able to help recruit some numbers in the district. She played catcher collegiately so she knows the game.”

Kuhns is the sister of current Southmoreland basketball player Bailey Kuhns.

