Yough softball coach Dutch Harvey steps down

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 | 11:21 PM

Players from the Yough and Frazier softball teams take a photo together for the "Strikeout Cancer" charity event on May 8, 2019.

Yough needs a new softball coach.

Art “Dutch” Harvey submitted his letter of resignation this week and will leave the Cougars’ program – the most successful in the history of the school’s athletics — after six seasons.

Harvey had a record of 94-30 and guided Yough to a PIAA championship in 2016. The team won four section titles (2015-18) and finished second in the WPIAL twice, in 2015 and ’17.

The run of success will “forever be in my memory and the relationships I now have with numerous players and families are, and will be, forever with me,” Harvey said. “We are, and were, very blessed to have great talent in the program and I appreciate every player that put on a Yough uniform during my tenure. I wish nothing but the best to the future players, families and coaches and hope the success of the program will continue for years to come.”

