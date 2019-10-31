Yough softball coach resigns, less than a month on the job

By:

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 3:39 PM

Yough is looking for a softball coach – again.

Kelsey Kuhns was hired less than a month ago to lead the Cougars, but her stay was quite brief. That is because she resigned to take a full-time teaching position at West Allegheny.

Yough athletic director Tom Evans said the job will be re-posted.

Kuhns had not yet met her players. She said there had been a meeting planned for next month.

“It is a very bittersweet situation,” said Kuhns, 23, a former standout catcher at Southmoreland who also played at Seton Hill and Cal (Pa.). “With the distance between schools, I would not have been able to successfully take on both positions.”

Kuhns was an assistant last season at Mt. Pleasant.

Successful coach Art “Dutch” Harvey resigned at Yough in June after six seasons. He won 90 games and led the Cougars to a PIAA title in 2016.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Yough