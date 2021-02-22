20 WPIAL players selected to big school East-West All-Star Game

Monday, February 22, 2021 | 2:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mason Kress scores during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Central Catholic on Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium.

For the first time in the history of the event, there will be two PSFCA East-West all-star football games.

On Sunday, May 30, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association will host two games at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, which will be split by classification and pit all-stars from the Eastern part of Pennsylvania against counterparts from the West.

The first game during Memorial Day Weekend will be played at noon with players from Class A-3A. The second game will start four hours later and will feature players from Class 4A-6A. The annual Big 33 Football Classic between all-stars from Pennsylvania and Maryland will be at 1 p.m. May 31, also at Central Dauphin.

The PSFCA announced rosters for both games on Monday.

While five WPIAL players and a City League standout were named to the small school all-star game, 20 WPIAL players were named to the big school roster. Gateway’s Don Holl was named the head coach of the team and Latrobe’s Jason Marucco will be an assistant coach.

North Allegheny had three players selected — Josh Humphries, Mason Kress and Nathan Hoke. Thomas Jefferson, Woodland Hills, Norwin, Plum, Seneca Valley, and Penn Hills all had two players picked.

Quarterback Jake Pugh and wide receiver Ian Hansen led the Jaguars to an overall record of 10-1 and PIAA Class 4A championship last fall. They defeated Jersey Shore, 21-14, in the state championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, their second title in as many years.

The WPIAL also dominated the offensive and defensive line selections. Norwin’s Anthony Giansante, Plum’s Evan Azzara, Seneca Valley’s Jim Royal and Penn Hills’ Calude Vangelus made up four of the six spots. It was the same defensively as Woodland Hills’ Sevon Givner, Hampton’s Dawson Dietz, Norwin’s Tanner Krevokuch and Seneca Valley’s Josh Miller filled up four of the six selections.

Four of the five secondary spots were filled by WPIAL players. Montour’s Jaiden Hill and Penn Hills’ Noel Roach joined Kress and Humphries in the secondary.

Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr, Woodland Hills’ T’Rek Scipio, Plum’s Max Matolcsy, Pine-Richland’s Tony Nicassio and Upper St. Clair’s Tyler Reiger were named to the team, as well.

Class 4A-6A game

West roster

Pos., Name, High School

QB, Conrad Moore, State College

QB, Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson

RB, Isaiah Sturgis, Central York

RB, Jaden Jones, Chambersburg Area

TE/HB, Kyle Fontes, Central York

TE/HB, Sammy Knipe, State College

WR, Taylor Wright-Rawls, Central York

WR, Ethan Carr, Penn Trafford

WR, Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore

WR, Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson

ATH, Dresyn Green, State College

ATH, T’Rek Scipio, Woodland Hills

OL, Josh Gaffney, Central York

OL, Anthony Giansante, Norwin

OL, Evan Azzara, Plum

OL, Jim Royal, Seneca Valley

OL, Calude Vangelus, Penn Hills

OL, John Besch, Bellefonte Area

DL, Jeremiah Carothers, Carlisle Area

DL, Sevon Givner, Woodland Hills

DL, Dawson Dietz, Hampton

DE, Seth Griffiths, Central York

DE, Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin

DE, Josh Miller, Seneca Valley

LB, Max Matolcsy, Plum

LB, Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny

LB, Zach Mowchan, Northern York

LB, Jack Smith, Central York

DB, Victor Pena, Central York

DB, Noel Roach, Penn Hills

DB, Mason Kress, North Allegheny

DB, Josh Humphries, North Allegheny

DB, Jaiden Hill, Montour

K, Tanner Luther, Chambersburg

P , Tony Nicassio, Pine-Richland

LS, Tyler Reiger, Upper St. Clair HS

Head coach

Don Holl, Gateway

Assistant coaches

Jeff Puglio, Bradford

Andrew Loucks, York Suburban

Steve Wiles, Susquehannock

Jason Marucco, Greater Latrobe

Mark Morelli, Warren

East roster

QB, Joey McCracken, Warwick

QB, Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg

RB, Nahjee Adams, Easton Area

RB, Jalen White, Souderton Area

HB, Thatcher Miller, Warwick

WR, Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South

WR, Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin

WR, Kristen McAdams, Imhotep Charter

WR, Dshawn Seals, Imhotep Charter

WR, Nicholas Teets, Spring-Ford

OL, Ryan Lain, Marple Newtown

OL, Matthew Pajuste, Martin Luther King

OL, Ryan Wills, LaSalle College

OL, Ben Murawski, Souderton Area

OL, Jackson Spradlin, Central Bucks West

OL, Jacob Dunfee, Northeast (Phila.)

OL, Kyle Kennedy, Spring-Ford

DL, Aonghas Evanick, Souderton Area

DL, Sam Deron, Honesdale

DL, Shayne Lynch, Wissahickon

DL, Paul Jennings, LaSalle College

DL, Julian Bakos, Bishop McDevitt

DL, Luke Kelley, Manheim Township

LB, Christian Shelton, Bethlehem Catholic

LB, Shane Hartzell, Pennridge

LB, Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley

LB, Zaire McLaurin, Northeast (Phila.)

LB, Jacob Horton, Souderton Area

S, Abdul Stewart, Coatesville

S, David Watson Jr, St. Joseph’s Prep

CB, Nadir McLeod, Martin Luther King

CB, Zavier Atkins, St. Joseph’s Prep

CB, Cameron Jackson, Imhotep Charter

P, Spencer Bisoce, Hempfield

K, Jack Wagner, Wilson HS

LS, Jack Stretch, Palmyra HS

Head coach

Joe Henrich, Bethlehem Catholic

Assistant coaches

Jim McCarroll, Pocono Mountain West

Tim McGorry, Allentown Central Catholic

Mike Means, Oxford

Steve Shumbres, Scranton Area

Jim Keiser, Shikhellemy

