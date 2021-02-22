20 WPIAL players selected to big school East-West All-Star Game
Monday, February 22, 2021 | 2:35 PM
For the first time in the history of the event, there will be two PSFCA East-West all-star football games.
On Sunday, May 30, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association will host two games at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, which will be split by classification and pit all-stars from the Eastern part of Pennsylvania against counterparts from the West.
The first game during Memorial Day Weekend will be played at noon with players from Class A-3A. The second game will start four hours later and will feature players from Class 4A-6A. The annual Big 33 Football Classic between all-stars from Pennsylvania and Maryland will be at 1 p.m. May 31, also at Central Dauphin.
The PSFCA announced rosters for both games on Monday.
While five WPIAL players and a City League standout were named to the small school all-star game, 20 WPIAL players were named to the big school roster. Gateway’s Don Holl was named the head coach of the team and Latrobe’s Jason Marucco will be an assistant coach.
North Allegheny had three players selected — Josh Humphries, Mason Kress and Nathan Hoke. Thomas Jefferson, Woodland Hills, Norwin, Plum, Seneca Valley, and Penn Hills all had two players picked.
Quarterback Jake Pugh and wide receiver Ian Hansen led the Jaguars to an overall record of 10-1 and PIAA Class 4A championship last fall. They defeated Jersey Shore, 21-14, in the state championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, their second title in as many years.
The WPIAL also dominated the offensive and defensive line selections. Norwin’s Anthony Giansante, Plum’s Evan Azzara, Seneca Valley’s Jim Royal and Penn Hills’ Calude Vangelus made up four of the six spots. It was the same defensively as Woodland Hills’ Sevon Givner, Hampton’s Dawson Dietz, Norwin’s Tanner Krevokuch and Seneca Valley’s Josh Miller filled up four of the six selections.
Four of the five secondary spots were filled by WPIAL players. Montour’s Jaiden Hill and Penn Hills’ Noel Roach joined Kress and Humphries in the secondary.
Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr, Woodland Hills’ T’Rek Scipio, Plum’s Max Matolcsy, Pine-Richland’s Tony Nicassio and Upper St. Clair’s Tyler Reiger were named to the team, as well.
Class 4A-6A game
West roster
Pos., Name, High School
QB, Conrad Moore, State College
QB, Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson
RB, Isaiah Sturgis, Central York
RB, Jaden Jones, Chambersburg Area
TE/HB, Kyle Fontes, Central York
TE/HB, Sammy Knipe, State College
WR, Taylor Wright-Rawls, Central York
WR, Ethan Carr, Penn Trafford
WR, Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore
WR, Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson
ATH, Dresyn Green, State College
ATH, T’Rek Scipio, Woodland Hills
OL, Josh Gaffney, Central York
OL, Anthony Giansante, Norwin
OL, Evan Azzara, Plum
OL, Jim Royal, Seneca Valley
OL, Calude Vangelus, Penn Hills
OL, John Besch, Bellefonte Area
DL, Jeremiah Carothers, Carlisle Area
DL, Sevon Givner, Woodland Hills
DL, Dawson Dietz, Hampton
DE, Seth Griffiths, Central York
DE, Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin
DE, Josh Miller, Seneca Valley
LB, Max Matolcsy, Plum
LB, Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny
LB, Zach Mowchan, Northern York
LB, Jack Smith, Central York
DB, Victor Pena, Central York
DB, Noel Roach, Penn Hills
DB, Mason Kress, North Allegheny
DB, Josh Humphries, North Allegheny
DB, Jaiden Hill, Montour
K, Tanner Luther, Chambersburg
P , Tony Nicassio, Pine-Richland
LS, Tyler Reiger, Upper St. Clair HS
Head coach
Don Holl, Gateway
Assistant coaches
Jeff Puglio, Bradford
Andrew Loucks, York Suburban
Steve Wiles, Susquehannock
Jason Marucco, Greater Latrobe
Mark Morelli, Warren
East roster
QB, Joey McCracken, Warwick
QB, Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg
RB, Nahjee Adams, Easton Area
RB, Jalen White, Souderton Area
HB, Thatcher Miller, Warwick
WR, Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South
WR, Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin
WR, Kristen McAdams, Imhotep Charter
WR, Dshawn Seals, Imhotep Charter
WR, Nicholas Teets, Spring-Ford
OL, Ryan Lain, Marple Newtown
OL, Matthew Pajuste, Martin Luther King
OL, Ryan Wills, LaSalle College
OL, Ben Murawski, Souderton Area
OL, Jackson Spradlin, Central Bucks West
OL, Jacob Dunfee, Northeast (Phila.)
OL, Kyle Kennedy, Spring-Ford
DL, Aonghas Evanick, Souderton Area
DL, Sam Deron, Honesdale
DL, Shayne Lynch, Wissahickon
DL, Paul Jennings, LaSalle College
DL, Julian Bakos, Bishop McDevitt
DL, Luke Kelley, Manheim Township
LB, Christian Shelton, Bethlehem Catholic
LB, Shane Hartzell, Pennridge
LB, Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley
LB, Zaire McLaurin, Northeast (Phila.)
LB, Jacob Horton, Souderton Area
S, Abdul Stewart, Coatesville
S, David Watson Jr, St. Joseph’s Prep
CB, Nadir McLeod, Martin Luther King
CB, Zavier Atkins, St. Joseph’s Prep
CB, Cameron Jackson, Imhotep Charter
P, Spencer Bisoce, Hempfield
K, Jack Wagner, Wilson HS
LS, Jack Stretch, Palmyra HS
Head coach
Joe Henrich, Bethlehem Catholic
Assistant coaches
Jim McCarroll, Pocono Mountain West
Tim McGorry, Allentown Central Catholic
Mike Means, Oxford
Steve Shumbres, Scranton Area
Jim Keiser, Shikhellemy
