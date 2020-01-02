2020 tips off with plenty of girls section basketball around WPIAL

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 | 9:59 PM

Three WPIAL girls basketball teams from the biggest classification won two championships in the just-completed decade. Two of them meet for first place in Section 1-6A on Thursday.

North Allegheny visits Norwin in the first of two regular-season meetings between the girls hoops powers. Both teams are off to 3-0 starts in the section. The Tigers are 6-0 overall, and the Knights are 6-2.

Last year, the two teams split, with each team winning at home. NA prevailed by 11, and Norwin earning a 44-43 victory.

The Knights won back-to-back WPIAL Class AAAA championships in 2015 and ‘16, and North Allegheny won the first two 6A crowns in 2017 and ‘18.

Mt. Lebanon was the other team to win two girls titles in the 2010s.

Year starters

The first big night of high school sports in 2020 features 49 WPIAL girls basketball section games Thursday.

The first two games of the New Year are 6 p.m. tips that feature Beaver at Avonworth and Leechburg at Clairton.

One of the better games on tap is a battle in Section 1-3A as Freedom visits Mohawk.

The Bulldogs have raised some eyebrows this season with a 7-0 start, and the Warriors have been just as good at 8-1 overall.

Both teams are tied with Beaver for first place with 3-0 section records.

Lonely is the night

While it is a busy night for girls basketball, there is only one boys contest Thursday: a nonsection matchup between Union and Avonworth. The Scotties are 5-3, and the Antelopes are 4-5.

